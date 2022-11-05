Eddie Howe confirms return of Newcastle United player from two-month injury
Karl Darlow’s back in full training at Newcastle United – two months after suffering an ankle injury.
The goalkeeper’s injury saw the club move for Loris Karius in September.
Karius – who had been a free agent since leaving Liverpool – has been on the bench as cover for summer signing Nick Pope this season.
However, the 29-year-old will soon face competition from Darlow.
Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game away to Southampton, head coach Eddie Howe said: “He’s back training, and trained well this week.”