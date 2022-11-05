News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Eddie Howe confirms return of Newcastle United player from two-month injury

Karl Darlow’s back in full training at Newcastle United – two months after suffering an ankle injury.

By Miles Starforth
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The goalkeeper’s injury saw the club move for Loris Karius in September.

Read More
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe issues Callum Wilson illness update

Karius – who had been a free agent since leaving Liverpool – has been on the bench as cover for summer signing Nick Pope this season.

Most Popular

However, the 29-year-old will soon face competition from Darlow.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s game away to Southampton, head coach Eddie Howe said: “He’s back training, and trained well this week.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Karl Darlow in pre-season.
Eddie HoweLiverpoolNick PopeSouthampton