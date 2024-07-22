Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two former Magpies stars have had their say on speculation linking Eddie Howe with the England job.

Newcastle United cult hero Nolberto Solano believes Eddie Howe ‘dreams’ of managing England - but will thrive on the pressure of helping the Magpies move on from an underwhelming season last time out.

Howe is currently rated amongst the favourites to be named as successor to Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate after he stepped down in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 defeat against Spain in the final of Euro 2024. That disappointing loss brought down the curtain on the former Middlesbrough manager’s eight-year reign and thoughts have already turned towards who will step into the breech and take on the challenge of trying to help England end their long wait for success at a senior men’s tournament.

Blyth Spartans manager Nolberto Solano (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

The likes of former Chelsea managers Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino, England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola are all rated highly in the betting to follow in Southgate’s footsteps. However, it is Howe that is current favourite amid reports he has held ‘clear the air’ talks with the St James Park hierarchy after he spoke out over the England vacancy for the first time on Friday afternoon. Current Blyth Spartans manager Solano praised the job Howe has overseen during his time in charge at St James Park and insisted the Magpies boss will ‘respect his contract’ and remain with United for the foreseeable future.

Speaking after his Blyth Spartans side were beaten by Gateshead side managed by fellow former Magpie Rob Elliot on Friday night, the Peruvian told The Gazette: “As soon as he arrived at the club he started doing a fantastic job. Every manager, even myself at a different level, we are all under pressure and he was no different. There is ambition from the Newcastle owners, ambition from everyone that loves the club and there was disappointment there was no European qualification but I still believe in him.

“He needs to start well and I guess not having extra games in Europe means there will be more players available and they will be strong every week. He is a fantastic manager and he will know he needs to get in the top four or top six this season at least. He’s an English manager, he’s young but he has experience and I think he will respect his contract and stick with Newcastle - but everyone dreams about managing their national team.”

Former Magpies goalkeeper Elliot stressed it is understandable Howe may hold some interest in becoming England manager given the sizeable wealth of ‘young and hungry players’ he would inherit from Southgate. However, the former Republic of Ireland international, who led Gateshead to a historic FA Trophy Final win at Wembley in May, believes the former Bournemouth manager will remain at St James Park and should be given a chance to go ‘all-in’ to lead his side back into Europe during the upcoming season.

He said: “It’s England and that England squad is full of energy, it’s full of young and hungry players, it’s exciting and is there a better English manager or a better manager over the last two years that can transform a team that lacks a bit of energy and a bit of attacking style?

Gateshead manager Rob Elliot and assistant manager Louis Storey (photo Jack McGraghan) | Jack McGraghan

“As much as that hurts me to say because I think he’s done an incredible job but I think England would be far better off with Eddie Howe as their manager. The more I think about it, with the longevity with young players like Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, you can have a six to eight year project and if he was to walk away from Newcastle it would only be for England and you can’t hold that against him.

“I think he will stay at Newcastle but I think now, with all of the changes upstairs and Dan Ashworth leaving, I think he will want to put his own stamp on it completely. I think he’s proven he has all of the ideas and he deserves the chance to go full-on, all-in on it and they can do that this year with there being no Europe for them.”