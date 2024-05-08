Eddie Howe rebukes Anthony Gordon claim after shock Newcastle United departure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe has admitted the timing of Newcastle United fans favourite Allan Saint-Maximin was right for the player and the club.

The former Nice and Saint-Etienne winger became a popular figure amongst the St James’ Park faithful during a four-year stay on Tyneside. After becoming one of the few highlights of Steve Bruce’s managerial reign, many had expected the French star to become a leading light for the Magpies in the aftermath of the PIF-led takeover of the club in October 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United’s ongoing battle with UEFA’s financial fair play regulations forced their hand last summer when Saint-Maximin became the latest big name player to join the Saudi Pro League when he completed a reported £23m move to join the likes of Liverpool cult hero Roberto Firmino, Manchester City treble winner Riyad Mahrez and former Newcastle transfer target Gabri Veiga at Al-Ahli.

The impact of Saint-Maximin’s departure to the Gulf State has been dampened by the stunning form of Anthony Gordon after the former Everton star scored 11 goals and provided 11 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions this season to push United in contention for an immediate return to Europe and earn a maiden call-up to the England senior squad.

However, in an Overlap interview with Manchester United and England legend Gary Neville, Howe rebuked any claims the sale of ‘absolutely maverick’ Saint-Maximin was put down to a desire to bring in the sort of winger he has worked with throughout his managerial career.

“Not necessarily on that individual circumstance,” Howe responded to a question on the Frenchman’s style leading to a departure. “Maxi was a player who I absolutely loved. Yes, he was slightly different to the conventional winger that I have had in the past. An absolute maverick, a magician with the ball but we were accommodating him and his strengths and weaknesses within the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad