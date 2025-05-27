It looks set to be a busy summer at Newcastle United after Eddie Howe guided the Magpies back into the Champions League for the second time in his St James Park reign.

Eddie Howe has already spoken on his desire for Newcastle United to move quickly during the summer transfer window - although it remains to be see how the departure of sporting director Paul Mitchell will impact on those plans.

The Magpies boss has held transfer talks with United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and other members of the St James Park hierarchy in the aftermath of Sunday’s 1-0 defeat against Everton. Despite that loss, Newcastle’s transfer plans have been boosted by the return of Champions League football and there is a belief a more bold approach can be taken with their recruitment in preparation for the new season.

A goalkeeper and centre-back remain high on the agenda - but it seems the majority of Newcastle’s spending could well come at the top end of the pitch as the Magpies look at strengthen their options in the final third. Competition and cover for top goalscorer Alexander Isak is required and a right-sided winger is also being targeted with the likes of Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga are both believes to have been discussed internally.

However, there could be several players coming to the end of their time on Tyneside and they could depart the club during the summer transfer window.

Eight players that could leave Newcastle United this summer

Getty Images

Callum Wilson

The experienced striker is out of contract next month and there has been speculation suggesting he could be handed a new one-year incentivised deal to prolong his time on Tyneside. Eddie Howe confirmed talks were planned with Wilson’s representatives in the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat against Everton and revealed his admiration for the striker’s achievements over his six years at St James Park. However, the Magpies are targeting at least one new frontman this summer to provide competition and cover to Alexander Isak and it seems likely Wilson will depart for pastures new.

Matt Targett

The role Targett played in United’s push away from the Premier League relegation zone following his arrival in January 2022 should not be forgotten. However, injuries have hampered his attempts to play a regular part over the last 18 months and he seems set to leave St James Park this summer. There has been talk of a possible return to former club Southampton in a deal that would see Saints youngster Tyler Dibling move to Tyneside.

Sean Longstaff

The Magpies academy product will enter the final 12 months of his current deal this summer and reportedly has a number of suitors for his signature. The likes of Leeds United and Everton have all been linked with the midfielder and given Longstaff provides pure profit for United’s battle with the Premier League profit and sustainability regulations, a deal seems likely. One complicating factor could that Longstaff’s status as a homegrown player could add to the attraction of keeping the midfielder at St James Park and would aid the Magpies as they contend with registration regulations in the Champions League.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

A bizarre and seemingly unnecessary signing last summer, the Greece international has played just 45 minutes of competitive action for United after appearing in the Carabao Cup third round win against AFC Wimbledon. Finding a buyer for the former Nottingham Forest man could prove difficult - but a loan exit can not be ruled out.

Martin Dubravka

The long-serving stopper penned a new one-year deal last month after producing a number of eye-catching displays during Nick Pope’s injury absence. However, the England international is now established as Eddie Howe’s number one once again and Newcastle are believed to be keen on adding another goalkeeper to their squad - so a decent offer could well see Dubravka depart.

Garang Kuol

The Australian youngster has failed to make an impact at senior level since joining Newcastle and a number of loan moves have failed to spark an upturn in form. However, Kuol’s recent spate of eye-catching displays for the Magpies second string could well have provoked some interest and another loan move could be in the offing this summer.

Alfie Harrison

Newcastle have high hopes for the former Manchester City youngster after he impressed for the club’s Under-21s this season. Harrison has provided seven assists and scored three goals in 20 Premier League 2 appearances this season and the 19-year-old could well see his development aided by a loan move during the first half of next season.

Kieran Trippier

Trippier still has 12 months remaining on his Magpies deal but there seems be a natural breaking point approaching for the former England full-back and the Magpies. There has been speculation suggesting Trippier could move abroad over the last two transfer windows - but could that move finally come to fruition over the coming months?

5 players that will stay at Newcastle United for their return to the Champions League

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United applauds the fans following the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Everton FC at St James' Park on May 25, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sandro Tonali

Tonali may have suffered a challenging start to life in England but he has now firmly hit his stride and it could be argued he is now Newcastle’s most important player as he provides drive and intensity in the middle of the park. There have been links with a return to Italy but based on his celebrations on the St James Park pitch on Sunday, Tonali appears happy on Tyneside and it seems highly unlikely any Serie A club could afford what would be a sizeable fee.

Bruno Guimaraes

Since joining the Magpies in January 2022, the Brazil international has become appears to have fallen in love with Newcastle as much as the supporters have fallen in love with him. There have been links with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool during his time at St James Park - but securing a place in the Champions League and lifting the Carabao Cup will have played a part in convincing Bruno further success can be found on Tyneside. His comments in the aftermath of Sunday’s defeat against Everton seemed to indicate he is intent on bringing further success to Newcastle, rather than casting his eyes elsewhere.

Alexander Isak

United supporters are quite rightly becoming bored of talk of Isak’s future given the Sweden international has never suggested he would be open to a departure and Newcastle have continually stressed their desire to retain his services. Isak’s prolific performances this season were always likely to attract attention from elsewhere and there are reports of interest from the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool - but it seems more likely he will enter into new contract negotiations rather than transfer talks during the close-season.

Tino Livramento

There has been some bizarre suggesting Manchester City are considering a move for the England international as they look to refresh their options in full-back positions and further updates have suggested Jack Grealish could be offered to the Magpies as part of the deal. The former Southampton and Chelsea has established himself as a key figure within Howe’s side this season and Livramento is viewed as a big part of United’s future as they look to establish themselves as regular contenders for major honours.

Lewis Miley

The Magpies youngster will possibly feel he should have earned more senior appearances this season - but that should not be allowed to overshadow the fact the midfielder is viewed as a big part of the club’s future. There have been some suggestions of a loan move away from Tyneside next season - but European qualification will offer further opportunities for game-time.