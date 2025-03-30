Eddie Howe’s expected Newcastle United XI v Brentford as key quartet remain out

Newcastle United's expected starting XI to face Brentford | Lineup Builder

Newcastle United return to Premier League action on Wednesday night when they face Brentford at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Eddie Howe’s side now have ten Premier League matches to play as they strive for Champions League qualification. Newcastle United currently find themselves neatly placed in the race for European qualification and host Brentford on the back of not just a triumph at Wembley, but also a win against West Ham in their last Premier League match.

Howe will be without Anthony Gordon through suspension, whilst Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Jamaal Lascelles will all miss out through injury against Thomas Frank’s side. Here, we take a look at the starting XI that Howe could name when the Magpies face Brentford on Wednesday. Do you agree with our picks? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United predicted XI v Brentford

GK: Nick Pope

It seems as though Howe has again decided that Pope is his first-choice stopper. He made a crucial stop at Wembley to justify his selection on that day and will likely get the nod for the clash against Brentford.

RB: Kieran Trippier

Trippier rolled back the years at Wembley with a brilliant performance, despite nursing an injury for most of the game. His experience will again be leaned on in the final ten games of the season as they aim for Champions League qualification.

CB: Fabian Schar

Schar has had a fortnight off to rest and recuperate after another hectic season of matches. The Swiss international will have ten games to remind everyone of his qualities and potentially earn a new deal.

CB: Dan Burn

What a few weeks it has been for Burn and whilst he will reflect on that with fondness, helping Newcastle United secure Champions League football will now be his main focus.

LB: Tino Livramento

Livramento was sensational up against Mohamed Salah at Wembley and will have to repeat that against Brentford when he potentially faces Bryan Mbeumo as his opposite number.

CM: Bruno Guimaraes

The Brazilian will still be on a high from captaining the Magpies to success at Wembley and will want to mark his return to St James’ Park with victory.

CM: Sandro Tonali

Tonali had a mixed time on international duty with Italy but will have a major role to play for his club in the final ten games of the season.

CM: Joelinton

Joelinton was immense at Wembley and will want to continue that form in the Premier League run-in.

RW: Jacob Murphy

Murphy continued his fantastic record of assists this season at Wembley with a nod down for Isak’s goal. Another against the Bees on Wednesday night would be well received.

ST: Alexander Isak

Isak has continued to prove why he is one of the very best strikers in world football. The Swedish international has scored 23 goals for his club so far this season - and you wouldn’t rule him out of notching over 30 by the time the campaign comes to an end.

LW: Harvey Barnes

Barnes has been a very good replacement for Gordon during his suspension as he grabbed an assist in their last Premier League match against West Ham. He has netted against the Bees in each of his last two Premier League appearances.