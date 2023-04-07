News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe names player Newcastle United ‘missed’ during enforced absence

Joelinton couldn’t kick a ball in anger for almost a month – and he’s making up for lost time.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 7th Apr 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

The Newcastle United midfielder was recalled to the starting XI for Wednesday night’s game against West Ham United – and he scored two goals in a 5-1 win for Eddie Howe’s third-placed side.

Joelinton had returned from a two-game ban for 10 bookings last weekend, and Howe fielded him at the London Stadium because of fitness concerns over Joe Willock, who had felt his hamstring in the 2-0 win over Manchester United last Sunday.

The 26-year-old had been “missed” during his enforced absence, according to Howe, who is preparing his players for tomorrow’s game against ninth-placed Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“I’m really pleased for Joey, because he had a suspension – and we missed him,” said United's head coach.

“It’s been a long time, or at least it feels like a long time since he’s played.

"But again, it’s credit to his professionalism. Since that absence, he’s come in and he’s impacted the game.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.
"The first goal was great to see, because it was a run from deep. He probably thought he might have been offside, but he tucked it away really well.

"The second goal was a great finish from a really difficult angle. I think I said earlier in the week, goals is a part of the game where I think our midfielders or wingers, whichever position they’re playing, they have to score. So, it was great to see him do that.”

Joelinton – who has scored four Premier League goals so far this season – was “delighted” to help the team on his return to the starting XI.

“I'm delighted,” Joelinton told the Gazette. “Firstly, to come back into the starting XI – and I like to help the team with the goals.

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton applauds at the end of the West Ham United game.Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton applauds at the end of the West Ham United game.
"I'm happy for everyone, it was a great game. We knew it would be difficult, but we prepared well, and we knew that would be important in the game if we want to achieve our goals.”

Newcastle are three points ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur. The club also has a game in hand.

