Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has had his say on Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe felt Newcastle United should have had a penalty after his side came away from AFC Bournemouth with a 0-0 draw.

It’s the third successive 0-0 away draw for The Magpies this season as they struggled to threaten the goal and didn’t register a shot in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite a lack of goalmouth action, Newcastle saw a penalty shout turned down by referee Rob Jones after Bafodé Diakité pulled Nick Woltemade’s shirt inside the area. Replays showed that there was a clear shirt-pull on the Newcastle striker, who fell to the ground and protested the call.

Eddie Howe reacts to penalty incident

When asked about the penalty after the game, Newcastle head coach Howe said: “Yeah, I haven't seen it back, but my gut instinct was that it was a penalty, I was adamant that it was, that was just my feeling.

“I thought that he was tugged and he was pulled and it stopped him from getting his shot off, so for me it was a clear penalty, but I might feel differently when I watch it again.”

There was more refereeing controversy later in the game as Bournemouth felt Newcastle defender Malick Thiaw should have been sent off for a second bookable offence. Thiaw was on a yellow card for handball when he brought down Ryan Christie 25 yards from goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Newcastle full debutant escaped with a final warning and was substituted by Howe shortly afterwards.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola said: "I think it's a second yellow, I think it's quite clear.

"They take him out the first chance they get [after the incident]."

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eddie Howe reacts to Bournemouth draw

On the match itself, Howe said: “Yeah, tough game here, I think it always is. I think Andoni [Iraola]'s got Bournemouth playing a really strong style of football which is difficult to play against.

“I thought we defended very well today, I think much better than we have done against Bournemouth in recent games.

“I think we limited them really to long shots, I think Nick's made a couple of important saves, but ones that probably expected him to make, although it's never easy to do.

“But yeah, so our defensive performance was really strong, I think we struggled to create chances today, that's a natural disappointment. Our plan was to try and win the game with our plan, but it wasn't to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Newcastle have been defensively strong so far this season, they have only scored three goals in their opening five league matches.

“I think just naturally we're going to be a different team attacking-wise this year without Alex [Isak], and that's not why I think we've not scored in the three away games, but naturally I think we'd be attacking with a different emphasis,” Howe added.

“I thought Nick played really well today, I thought he was very, very effective with his footwork and his link play, but we just need to know and get used to him and his style more, and get more runners off him, because he's very, very good in that respect.

“I'm hopeful we're evolving to a different team, hopefully a better team, that's of course the plan, but it may take a bit of time.”