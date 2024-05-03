Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he has ‘no problem’ with Mo Salah after their pitchside spat in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at West Ham United.

Salah was named amongst the substitutes at the London Stadium and was set to be introduced into the action when a Michail Antonio goal helped claim a point for the hosts with just under quarter of an hour remaining. Television cameras showed Klopp and the Egypt international involved in a heated debate and Salah refused to comment on the situation after the game, only stating ‘there’s going to be a fire today if I speak’ when approached by journalists.

Klopp has now moved to quash any speculation over his relationship - and stressed the respect they have for each other means the issue is now in the past.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s home game with Tottenham Hotspur, the former Borussia Dortmund boss said: "I think we have the right to deal with these things completely independent of any expectations from the outside.

“If we didn't know each other for that long I am not sure how we would deal with it but we have known each other for that long and respect each other so much that it's really no problem. The best situation would be everyone is in the best place, we win the games and score loads of goals then yes, the situation probably would not have been like that because Mo wouldn't have been on the bench in the first place. It all depends on each other."

Spurs boss makes vow after double derby defeat

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has insisted he won’t change his methods despite watching his side suffered London derby defeats against Arsenal and Chelsea over the last week.

Spurs’ hopes of claiming the fourth and final Champions League spot have been left hanging by a thread after they succumbed to a 3-2 home defeat against Arsenal before Trevoh Chalobah and Nicolas Jackson goals condemned them to a 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night. Despite now lying seven points adrift of fourth placed Villa, the former Celtic boss is adamant he will stay true to process he put in place when he moved to North London last summer.