Goals from Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron gave Eddie Howe’s side a 2-1 win at St James’ Park – and moved the club back up to fifth place in the Premier League.

And Howe didn’t realise it was the first time that Isak had started a league fixture alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, who cost the club more than £70million last year.

Isak, Guimaraes and Botman formed the spine of the team, and Howe hinted at the qualities he will look for in future signings when asked about fielding them in the same team.

Howe, preparing for Friday night's game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, has spoken about adding more “good technical players with athletic profiles” to his squad.

“I wasn't aware of that,” said United’s head coach. “They're all young players and really talented young players, so that’s the type of future that we want.

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak celebrates his goal last weekend.

“We want good technical players with athletic profiles to hopefully take the team forward, so we're really pleased with the contribution of all those players."

Isak's season has been interrupted by a long-term injury – and a concussion – but the 22-year-old is now close to full fitness.

And Howe believes there’s a lot more to come from Isak – and his United team-mates – between now and the end of the season.

“I think there's a lot more to come from us in general, I think there's a lot more to come from him,” said Howe. “There's a lot more to come from a lot of the players.

“I see their capabilities on a day-to-day basis – and I really want the best for them. Yes, I'm really excited by what Alex can do for us now – and in the future.”

