How does Eddie Howe's record at Newcastle United compare to his predecessors at St James Park?

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was bitter disappointment around St James Park on Monday night when a lacklustre display from Newcastle United was punished with a defeat against out-of-form West Ham United.

There were high hopes the Magpies could return to Premier League action with a positive performance and result after claiming a Carabao Cup win against Chelsea and back-to-back league victories over Arsenal and Nottingham Forest prior to the final international break of the calendar year. However, despite creating a number of opportunities, Eddie Howe’s men fell to a 2-0 defeat as goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka helped the Hammers to all three points on Tyneside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game comes just under a week after Howe celebrated the third anniversary of his first game in charge of Newcastle - although he wasn’t actually at St James Park on that occasion as a positive Covid-19 test forced the new Magpies boss to watch a 3-3 draw with Brentford via a live stream in a Tyneside hotel room. After that false start, there can be no doubt the former Bournemouth manager has made a positive impact by transforming the Magpies from relegation certainties to Champions League contenders and also led the club to their first major cup final since 1999.

There have been some memorable highs including the 4-1 home win against Paris Saint-Germain on the night Champions League football returned to St James Park, Tyneside victories against the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United and home win against Southampton that ensured Newcastle secured a place in a major cup final for the first time this century.

But how does Howe’s record compare to the men that preceded him as Newcastle manager? We take a look at his win percentage and see how it ranks against clubs legends such as Sir Bobby Robson, Kevin Keegan and Joe Harvey.

Newcastle United permanent managers’ win percentages

Ossie Ardiles (March 1991 - February 1992) - 21.28%

(March 1991 - February 1992) - 21.28% Joe Kinnear (September 2008 - April 2009) 22.22%

(September 2008 - April 2009) 22.22% Steve McClaren (June 2015 - March 2016) - 22.58%

(June 2015 - March 2016) - 22.58% Kevin Keegan (January 2008 - September 2008) - 28.57%

(January 2008 - September 2008) - 28.57% Steve Bruce (July 2019 - October 2021) - 28.57%

(July 2019 - October 2021) - 28.57% Richard Dinnis (February 1977 - November 1977) - 30.00%

(February 1977 - November 1977) - 30.00% Jack Charlton (August 1984 - August 1985) - 31.25%

(August 1984 - August 1985) - 31.25% Bill McGarry (November 1977 - August 1980) - 31.36%

(November 1977 - August 1980) - 31.36% Sam Allardyce (May 2007 - January 2008) - 33.33%

(May 2007 - January 2008) - 33.33% Ruud Gullit (August 1998 - August 1999) - 34.62%

(August 1998 - August 1999) - 34.62% Willie McFaul (August 1985 - October 1988) - 34.90%

(August 1985 - October 1988) - 34.90% Jim Smith (December 1988 - March 1991) - 36.36%

(December 1988 - March 1991) - 36.36% Charlie Mitten (June 1958 - October 1961) - 36.55%

(June 1958 - October 1961) - 36.55% Gordon Lee (June 1975 - January 1977) - 37.84%

(June 1975 - January 1977) - 37.84% Joe Harvey (June 1962 - June 1975) - 37.90%

(June 1962 - June 1975) - 37.90% Alan Pardew (December 2010 - December 2014) - 38.46%

(December 2010 - December 2014) - 38.46% Kenny Dalglish (January 1997 - August 1998) - 38.46%

(January 1997 - August 1998) - 38.46% Stan Seymour (September 1939 - June 1958) - 38.46%

(September 1939 - June 1958) - 38.46% Andy Cunningham (January 1930 - May 1935) - 41.83%

(January 1930 - May 1935) - 41.83% Rafa Benitez (March 2016 - June 2019) - 42.47%

(March 2016 - June 2019) - 42.47% Tom Mather (June 1935 - September 1939) - 43.58%

(June 1935 - September 1939) - 43.58% Graeme Souness (September 2004 - February 2006) - 44.83%

(September 2004 - February 2006) - 44.83% Arthur Cox (September 1980 - May 1984) - 44.97%

(September 1980 - May 1984) - 44.97% Glenn Roeder (February 2006 - May 2007) - 45.83%

(February 2006 - May 2007) - 45.83% Sir Bobby Robson (September 1999 - August 2004) - 46.67%

(September 1999 - August 2004) - 46.67% Eddie Howe (November 2021 - present) - 48.20%

(November 2021 - present) - 48.20% George Martin (May 1947 - December 1950) - 49.03%

(May 1947 - December 1950) - 49.03% Kevin Keegan (February 1992 - January 1997) - 54.98%

(February 1992 - January 1997) - 54.98% Chris Hughton (May 2009 - December 2010) - 59.38%