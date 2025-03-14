The EFL have confirmed a few key details ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Liverpool.

Wembley will be the venue as Eddie Howe’s side square-off against Arne Slot’s Liverpool aiming to end Newcastle United’s seven-decade long trophy drought. Coming two years after their failed attempt against Manchester United, the Magpies know that history is not on their side this weekend against the reigning holders of the competition.

However, in a one off game they will fancy their chances of pushing Liverpool all the way and if some of their biggest players can perform, then they have every chance of leaving Wembley with the trophy in-hand.

Here, we take a look at some of the key details that the EFL have confirmed ahead of Sunday’s final - including the all important answer to what kit Newcastle United will wear:

EFL confirm VAR trial

The EFL have confirmed that VAR will be used in Sunday’s final, with Stuart Attwell and SIan-Massey Ellis on VAR duty at Stockley Park. VAR was not used in the early stages of this competition, with the first use of the technology coming in the semi-final stage in matches between Newcastle United and Arsenal and Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Much like those matches, referee John Brooks will also announce any VAR decisions live in the stadium at Wembley on Sunday - should he be sent to the pitchside monitor. Brooks took charge of Newcastle United’s semi-final first-leg at the Emirates Stadium back in January - but was not required to announce any decisions to the north London crowd - unlike Simon Hooper who took charge of the second-leg and had to explain why Alexander Isak’s early strike was ruled-out.

Having the referee announce decisions live to the crowd was implemented into this season’s Carabao Cup at the semi-final stage and could be rolled-out to more competitions if the trial is deemed a success. Goal-line technology will also be used on Sunday, but semi-automated offside technology, as seen in the most recent round of FA Cup fixtures and in UEFA competitions, will not be in operation.

Newcastle United to wear black and white at Wembley

Unsurprisingly given their opponents, Newcastle United will play in their traditional black-and-white kits on Sunday. Despite being designated as the ‘away team’, the Magpies are able to wear their home colours as they do not clash with Liverpool’s traditional red shirts, red shorts and red socks kit.

Nick Pope or Martin Dubravka, whoever Howe picks to start in goal for his side, will be in a light blue kit with light blue shorts and socks. Howe, meanwhile, revealed on Friday that he wasn’t concentrating on what he was going to wear at Wembley when asked if he was planning on wearing a suit: “I've not really given that, to be honest, too much consideration.” Howe responded.

“I think my attire will be very consistent with what you normally see. I'm very respectful of traditions and what it means to be in that position as Newcastle manager, but I just think I'm better off focusing on the game rather than my attire.”