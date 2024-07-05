England will hope for an improved performance as they look to see off Switzerland and seal a place in the Euro 2024 semi-final.
Gareth Southgate’s men have produced four underwhelming performances to come through a group containing Denmark, Serbia and Slovenia before late heroics from Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham and a goal from Three Lions captain Harry Kane helped their side to a 2-1 win in their round of 16 tie against Martin Dubravka’s Slovakia.
England’s prize for that win will be a last eight clash against a Switzerland tie that will feature the likes of Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar and Manchester City star Manuel Akanji - and there have been suggestions Southgate could be set to change the set-up of his side in a bid to coax an improved performance out of his players.
But who could be handed a start on Saturday evening and what could that mean for the likes of Magpies star Kieran Trippier and Aston Villa defender Ezri Konsa?
