‘Goosebumps’ - £32m Newcastle United star reveals touching moment after brilliant Man Utd display
Tino Livramento was named Player of the Match during Newcastle United’s win over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup.
After a stunning display against Manchester City in the previous round, Tino Livramento put in yet another brilliant display at Old Trafford to take home his second Player of the Match award of the season. The former Southampton man has seen first-team opportunities hard to come by this term, but his two Carabao Cup performances have certainly caught the eye - including the 7,000 strong cohort of Newcastle fans at Old Trafford.
Their post-match celebrations on Wednesday night centred around the 21-year-old who was serenaded with chants of ‘Tino! Tino!’ at the end of the game. Speaking about that moment, Livramento revealed that Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier had encouraged him to take in the moment, one that he could share with his father who was also in the crowd.
Livramento told the Gazette: “They pushed me forward and told me to enjoy it. They are the moments you live for, playing in-front of your fans away from home and them all chanting your name - it just gives you goosebumps.
“I saw my Dad in the crowd as well, it was just a nice moment. In football those moments are short-lived because you have to come back and prepare for the Premier League three days later.”
Whilst Livramento has had to settle for minutes off the bench thus far in the Premier League for the Magpies, a potential injury to Dan Burn could see him start against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night and potentially be offered the chance to start a league game for Newcastle for the first time at the Vitality Stadium next Saturday.