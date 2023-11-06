Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their post-match celebrations on Wednesday night centred around the 21-year-old who was serenaded with chants of ‘Tino! Tino!’ at the end of the game. Speaking about that moment, Livramento revealed that Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier had encouraged him to take in the moment, one that he could share with his father who was also in the crowd.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Livramento told the Gazette: “They pushed me forward and told me to enjoy it. They are the moments you live for, playing in-front of your fans away from home and them all chanting your name - it just gives you goosebumps.

“I saw my Dad in the crowd as well, it was just a nice moment. In football those moments are short-lived because you have to come back and prepare for the Premier League three days later.”