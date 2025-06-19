12 players left Newcastle United last summer and experienced contrasting fortunes throughout last season.

Newcastle United endured a challenging summer 12 months ago as they battled with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

With fears rising over a possible financial penalty and points deductions, the Magpies hierarchy were forced into hasty action after they raced to complete two late deals to ensure Newcastle remained within the set parameters within the regulations.

There was more than a little frustration when highly-rated midfielder Elliot Anderson and young winger Yankuba Minteh were sold to Nottingham Forest and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively in deals that reportedly raked in around £65m in transfer fees.

However, the duo were far from the only departures from St James Park last summer as a number of Magpies stalwarts also left the club - but how have those players fared throughout the last 12 months? It’s safe to say it was a mixed bag!

How have players that left Newcastle last summer fared throughout last season?

Paul Dummett

The former Magpies stalwart saw his lengthy stay with his boyhood club brought to an end when his contract came to an end last summer. Dummett joined Wigan Athletic before linking up with former Magpies team-mate Mike Williamson after the latter took charge of League Two club Carlisle United - but injuries limited the defender to three appearances as the Cumbrians suffered relegation into the National League.

Jeff Hendrick

A former free transfer signing, Hendrick left Newcastle last summer and did not find a new club until March of this year as he returned to Derby County. However, the former Republic of Ireland international failed to make a single appearance before his season was curtailed by an injury.

Loris Karius

The experienced goalkeeper left Newcastle when his contract came to an end and found a new club six months later with German second tier side Schalke 04. Karius went on to make four appearances but his season was brought to a premature end by a calf injury. He still has two years remaining on the contract he signed when he joined the club.

Matt Ritchie

Another long-serving Magpie that left the club last summer, Ritchie returned to the club where his career began as he joined Championship newcomers Portsmouth. The former Scotland international scored five goals and provided one assists in 41 appearances for John Mousinho’s side as they retained their second tier status.

Kelland Watts

The former Magpies academy product joined Cambridge United when his Newcastle contract came to an end last summer and made 33 appearances in all competitions as his new club were relegated from League One.

Ryan Fraser

The former Scotland international joined Southampton on a permanent deal last summer after helping the Saints to promotion during a loan spell on the south coast. However, the winger made just ten appearances in all competitions as his side made an immediate return to the Championship.

Elliot Anderson

There was major disappointment as the United academy product was sold to Nottingham Forest as Newcastle continued their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations. There has been no surprise to see Anderson shine at Forest as he has played a key role in helping Nuno Espirito Santo’s side make a successful push for a place in European competition. His form also led to Anderson being named in the England squad for the European Under-21s Championships and he has been tipped for a maiden call-up to the senior Three Lions ranks in the near future.

Yankuba Minteh

Another sale brought on by the battle with PSR, Minteh had not made a senior Magpies appearance before he was sold to Premier League rivals Brighton and Hove Albion 12 months ago. Minteh scored twice against Newcastle in the FA Cup and Premier League and the Gambia international had scored seven goals and provided five assists in 37 appearances in all competitions by the time the season came to a close.

Jamie Miley

Another Magpies academy product to depart the club, Miley joined Newport County on loan in August before returning to St James Park in January. The midfielder then made a permanent departure as he joined Hartlepool United ahead of transfer deadline day and he made 16 appearances for the National League club after marking his debut with a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Braintree Town.

Joe White

The 22-year-old midfielder joined League Two club MK Dons on loan last summer as he linked up with former Magpies defender Mike Williamson. White went on to score six goals and provide two assists in 35 appearances and will return to Tyneside with a big decision to make over his future.

Harrison Ashby

The former West Ham United full-back made a second loan move of his Magpies career when he joined Queens Park Rangers on a season-long deal last August. Ashby was in and out of their side throughout the season as he made 31 appearances in all competitions, with 19 coming as part of the starting eleven.

Max Thompson

The young goalkeeper spent the season on loan with League Two club Chesterfield and made 21 appearances in all competitions. Thompson has penned a new deal at St James Park after his loan stint came to an end.