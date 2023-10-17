Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes Newcastle United’s £100m valuation of Bruno Guimaraes is a ‘fair price’ amid speculation surrounding his future at the club. Whilst Guimaraes has recently signed an extension to his current contract, keeping him at St James’ Park until 2028, a £100m release clause and reports that Barcelona are interested in signing the Brazilian have dominated headlines in recent times.

Whilst claims that a ‘Barcelona clause’ in Guimaraes’ deal have been debunked by Romano, he has admitted that the La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the midfielder - although his current valuation has priced them out of a move in the near future. In his Daily Briefing column, Romano wrote: ‘As I reported here yesterday, there’s no specific release clause for Barcelona or any specific club into Bruno Guimaraes new deal at Newcastle.

‘The only clause is valid for all the clubs and it’s £100m, as revealed in September. No other clauses, nothing specifically for Barca or anyone else.

‘For some context, Barcelona have been following Bruno since he was at Lyon, but he’s way too expensive for Barca so it was never a concrete negotiation. It was impossible to sign Bruno in the summer.

‘In any case, my opinion is that £100m is fair price as he’s top player, so if a club decides to trigger that clause it could be a good investment, but there is nothing happening now and I also feel staying at Newcastle at least for one more year would be a smart decision for the player as their project is growing.’

Although there is great interest in Guimaraes’ services, Liverpool reportedly had a bid rejected by the Magpies for him during the summer whilst Real Madrid have also been heavily-linked with a move, the Brazilian has recently admitted he is ‘so happy’ at Newcastle United. Guimaraes said: “I’m so happy here.

