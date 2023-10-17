Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The FA have reportedly listed Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe as a candidate to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager if he decides to leave the role when his contract expires next summer. Southgate will take charge of England at Euro 2024, but his future after that tournament is currently up in the air.

Whilst there are no guarantees that Southgate will leave his job following the tournament, the FA are reportedly in the process of drawing up a shortlist to be his successor - and Howe is chief among those being considered for the role with 90min reporting that he is regarded as a ‘serious contender’. Since joining Newcastle United in November 2021, Howe has guided the Magpies from relegation contenders to the Champions League and their first major cup final in a quarter of a century.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Howe’s successes whilst on Tyneside have seen him linked with England for a while now and even in September of last year he was asked about the potential of succeeding Southgate as manager. Howe responded: “I never say never, never say ‘no, it won’t be something I’m interested in’. But, in the short term, it’s not on my radar at all. It’s all Newcastle – and trying to make this team better.

“I have always said I love the day-to-day coaching, love being with the players on the training ground, international football you get that taken away for long periods,” said Howe. “At this moment in my life, that’s not something I want to do.”

Pep Guardiola has also been listed as a potential candidate whilst Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, who previously guided England’s Under-17’s to a World Cup win back in 2017, are also reportedly under consideration. Former Chelsea and Brighton boss Graham Potter and current England Under-21’s manager Lee Carsley have also been tipped to be Southgate’s permanent successor.