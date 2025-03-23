Newcastle United star unleashes Bruno Guimaraes ‘moment’ as Sunderland Women defeated

Newcastle United Women completed a brilliant week for the club with a triumph in a record-breaking Tyne-Wear derby.

Shania Hayles’ late strike ensured that Newcastle United Women’s side would crown a brilliant week for the club with a win over their local rivals. Becky Langley’s side, who still harbour ambitions of a third-straight promotion, were frustrated for long periods by their visitors before Hayles popped up to slam home a winning goal.

38,502 fans watched on at St James’ Park in a crowd that smashed the division’s existing record by over 20,000. The Carabao Cup trophy was even presented at half-time by CEO Darren Eales and Bob Moncur on a day that will live long in the memory of Newcastle United supporters.

As the full-time whistle was blown, a huge roar erupted from the St James’ Park crowd as Langley, who had been sent off for delaying the restart of play in the final few moments of the game, and her team celebrated a double over their local rivals. Chief among those celebrating was Magpies captain Amber-Keegan Stobbs who let out a Bruno Guimaraes-type roar once the referee’s three peeps had signalled time was up.

Wearing the captain’s armband for a club like Newcastle United is a big deal - one that few players can shoulder the responsibility of. Stobbs is one that can do that and with Bruno Guimaraes developing as a new leader of the men’s team, the club as a whole are stacked full of leaders as both the men and women look forward to a bright future.

Asked by the Gazette about the importance of that leadership group across the club, Stobbs replied: “It's important. It's a privilege.

“I think I did have a Bruno moment at the end, like I said, when I gave it the big end, but it's just really hard not to feel everything when you have moments like this and maybe that's part of why we're in the position we are, I suppose, because I think we have really good leadership groups, really good leaders across both groups.

“I think being that one club and knowing exactly what it means and having our values and everything like that, it just pushes us on. But, yeah, it's just a massive group, massive quality club to be part of, so I think I just have got to soak it all in today.”

As mentioned, Newcastle United set a Barclays Women’s Championship record attendance on Sunday afternoon, beating the original figure, set during the reverse fixture between these sides at the Stadium of Light back in October, by over 20,000.

Level 7 was even opened to accommodate supporters, something that, not too long ago, rarely happened in men’s cup games. “ It means a lot,” Stobbs continued.

“It makes a big difference, especially to show the young girls and boys, but obviously, just history shows there wasn't that much opportunity for young girls growing up.

“Just seeing black and white shirts and knowing what this means for the future of women's football, especially in the North East, I think it will be a while until that record's broken, but we'll give it a good go next year. And, yeah, just amazing for what it means for everyone.”