Former Newcastle United and Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is undergoing medical tests after being withdrawn from training with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal with an irregular heartbeat.

The Serbia international scored 17 goals in 72 appearances during a three-year stay at St James Park but became a more regular goalscorer after joining Fulham in an initial loan deal in January 2018. That loan deal became a permanent £20m move at the end of the same season and Mitrovic went on to score 111 goals in 206 appearances for the Cottagers.

A reported £45m offer from Al-Hilal during the summer of 2023 proved to tempting for Fulham as Mitrovic followed a number of big name stars to the Gulf State. The former Magpies striker helped his new club to the Pro League title last season and has already scored 21 goals in 25 games during the current campaign. However, after scoring in a 2-0 win at Al-Fayha on Friday night, Mitrovic was sent for medical tests on an irregular heartbeat and is currently being monitored.

A statement released by the Pro League club read: “The medical staff has decided to rest Aleksandar Mitrovic from Sunday’s training, due to feeling fatigue and arrhythmias. He will be observed accurately by specialists, as his case will be monitored constantly.”

Al-Hilal are back in action on Tuesday when they host Uzbekistan Super League side Pakhtakor in their AFC Champions League last-16 second leg. Mitrovic’s side head into the game looking to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg.

Update released on Newcastle United transfer targets

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given on update on the future of reported Newcastle United targets Dean Huijsen and Antoine Semenyo.

The Bournemouth duo are both believed to be under consideration by the Magpies hierarchy as they prepare for a big summer in the transfer market. Both Huijsen and Semenyo have been strongly linked with moves to St James Park in the recent past and their impressive performances for the Cherries throughout the current season has also captured the attention of several other Premier League clubs.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth warms up prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and AFC Bournemouth at St James' Park on January 18, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) | Getty Images

However, as per GiveMeSport, Romano believes Bournemouth will ‘try to fight to keep’ Semenyo and warned the Vitality Stadium club will not sell three or four of their star players during the close-season. He posted: "Kerkez, Huijsen, Semenyo, many Bournemouth players are attracting interest, but I don't think they will sell 3–4 players. Semenyo has chances to go as interest is there, but it's not something guaranteed now, as the club will try to fight to keep him."

Non-league neighbours excited for Magpies semi-final clash

Newcastle United Under-21s will hope to secure a place in the Northumberland Senior Cup Final when they visit Northern Premier League East Division club Heaton Stannington on Tuesday night.

The hosts are competing in the fourth tier of the non-league game for the first time in their history this season after securing promotion via the Northern League play-offs in May. Tuesday night’s home tie against the Magpies youngsters will offer management team Dean Nicholson and Andy McBride with an opportunity to make more history at ‘The Stan’ look to cause an upset and reach their first Senior Cup Final since 1980.

Lifelong Magpies fan Nicholson described the tie as ‘a huge opportunity’ and is relishing the challenge of facing the Magpies second string.

Speaking after Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat against Grimsby Borough, he said: “It’s a huge evening, a huge night for everybody. It’s a showcase event with how many tickets we have sold. I’m not sure what the attendance will be but I know we have already sold comfortably over four figures. As a club, it’s huge. All of the players in there, that’s why they play non-league football, for days like Tuesday. At this minute it doesn’t feel like a welcome distraction (after Saturday’s defeat) but come 7.30pm on Tuesday, we will all be at it and it’s another huge opportunity to reach a final with the club. I’ve never been to St James Park myself (as a manager), I’ve been a few times as a fan, but I’ve never been in the dugout or on the pitch so we will give it our all and if we do I’ll go and dig that white suit out.”

