Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes are already two marquee signings made by Newcastle United this summer ahead of next season's highly-anticipated return to the Champions League.

However, one Manchester United hero and former Magpie himself has advised the club to make a move for a Premier League legend linked with a big-money move this summer.

Here's the latest on Louis Saha's Sadio Mane claim and more in your Tuesday morning transfer roundup.

Ex Newcastle United star urges club to move for Sadio Mane

Former Newcastle United star Louis Saha has told the Magpies to make a move for Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, if the club intends on challenging for titles.

The Liverpool legend comes with huge Premier League pedigree with 111 goals and 47 assists in the top flight during his six years at Anfield.

Mane has been with the German giants since last summer but is already being linked with a move away from the club with Saudi Arabian sides interested. Saha thinks that should Mane be open to leaving, it's Newcastle United who should rush to land the forward.

He told Betway : "Newcastle United need world-class players now, despite their amazing season, but they need players who have won titles and know how to win trophies.

"That's the club's next step, and players like Sadio Mane can definitely help and provide inspiration to the team to take them to the next level."

Swansea City to let Watford finalise deal for £15m Newcastle United star

Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis, who signed for the club on a £15 million deal from Norwich in 2020, is believed to be on his way out of St James' Park this summer.

The 25-year-old never really made an impact in the North East and is one of the expected outgoings this window with interest from Championship sides. Lewis had been linked with moves to Watford and Swansea City and it now emerges that the Hornets are favourites to seal the deal.

Swansea are needing to replace defender Ryan Manning after his exit this summer and, as a result, were linked with a move for Lewis. However, Wales Online reports that the Magpies man had 'not been discussed' by Swansea and is not on their shopping list.