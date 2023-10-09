Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale’s stint as Rangers manager lasted less than 12 months with the Gers now looking for a new manager to help them close the gap on local rivals Celtic. Rangers currently sit seven points behind Brendan Rodgers’ side and are currently under the temporary charge of Steven Davis.

A whole host of names have been linked with the Ibrox vacancy, including former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker. Parker has been out of a job since leaving Club Brugge back in March and he is reportedly one of the names under consideration to be Beale’s successor.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Eustace, who has been sacked as Birmingham City manager, is currently the bookies’ favourite for the job with Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat also tipped as potential options.