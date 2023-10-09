News you can trust since 1849
By Joe Buck
Published 9th Oct 2023, 11:07 BST- 1 min read
Michael Beale’s stint as Rangers manager lasted less than 12 months with the Gers now looking for a new manager to help them close the gap on local rivals Celtic. Rangers currently sit seven points behind Brendan Rodgers’ side and are currently under the temporary charge of Steven Davis.

A whole host of names have been linked with the Ibrox vacancy, including former Newcastle United captain Scott Parker. Parker has been out of a job since leaving Club Brugge back in March and he is reportedly one of the names under consideration to be Beale’s successor.

John Eustace, who has been sacked as Birmingham City manager, is currently the bookies’ favourite for the job with Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat also tipped as potential options.

Frank Lampard has also been mentioned among the potential candidates alongside former Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch. Sam Allardyce, who also took charge of Leeds last season, has also been linked with the vacancy.

