Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson has a big call to make about his international future with both Steve Clarke and Gareth Southgate commenting on the decision facing the 21-year-old. Anderson is eligible to play for both England and Scotland at senior level but is yet to commit his future to either nation.

Anderson was called up to the Scotland squad for September’s international break, however, he withdrew from that without playing a single minute of action. Despite some good form for his club since then, Anderson was not picked by Clarke in his most recent squad - but the former Newcastle United coach hasn’t closed the door on picking Anderson in the future.

When asked if he would consider Anderson for future squads, Clarke responded: "If he doesn't choose England, yeah.

"Elliot is a young man making his way in the game. He's got a big decision to make international-wise so let's just give the boy time and space to make that decision."

Anderson is now facing a major decision on which country he wants to play international football for. Although a call-up to the England squad may be a little way off, Gareth Southgate was asked about whether he had spoken to Anderson about his future.

The Three Lions manager said: “I haven’t. John McDermott [the FA’s technical director] deals with those things, really, so we’re the same as Steve. We’re respectful that those sorts of decisions are big decisions and we don’t want to pressure anybody.

“We like Elliot. We think he’s a very good player. Got high potential. He’s obviously at a club that are absolutely flying so we will just have to wait and see. We’re very much respectful that if he needs time to think that through, we completely understand.”

Anderson will instead spend the upcoming international break on Tyneside, preparing for yet another hectic fixture schedule that includes Premier League, Champions League and Carabao Cup games. Nick Pope, Anthony Gordon, Sean Longstaff and Callum Wilson were also all omitted by Southgate despite being in great form for the Magpies.