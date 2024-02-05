Bournemouth lose key man ahead of Newcastle United and Man City clashes after ‘harsh’ red card
Bournemouth will be without one of their key players when they visit St James’ Park.
Bournemouth will be without Philip Billing when they face Newcastle United in a little less than a fortnight’s time after he was shown a straight red card during their draw with Nottingham Forest. Billing was dismissed by Rebecca Welch for catching Callum Hudson-Odoi on the back of his calf with his studs.
That decision was checked by VAR with the original decision to show a red card upheld by the technology. Billing will likely be handed a three-match ban and miss their trips to Craven Cottage, St James’ Park and their home clash against Manchester City at the end of the month.
Speaking about the red card, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola described it as a ‘harsh’ call. "I think his foot is touching the floor. It's nothing dangerous,” Iraola said. “It's too harsh to be a red card.
“There was nothing in there. I felt it was going to be a yellow. VAR has obviously seen it in and decided not to overturn the decision.But I think we did quite well with 10 players. We survived."
Newcastle United, meanwhile, were briefly linked with a move for Billing during the January transfer window as a way to bolster their options in the middle of the park. Billing has impressed since joining the Cherries from Huddersfield Town in 2019 and worked with current Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe for a season at the Vitality Stadium but couldn’t help prevent their relegation to the Championship after five years in the top-flight.