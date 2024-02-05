Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bournemouth will be without Philip Billing when they face Newcastle United in a little less than a fortnight’s time after he was shown a straight red card during their draw with Nottingham Forest. Billing was dismissed by Rebecca Welch for catching Callum Hudson-Odoi on the back of his calf with his studs.

That decision was checked by VAR with the original decision to show a red card upheld by the technology. Billing will likely be handed a three-match ban and miss their trips to Craven Cottage, St James’ Park and their home clash against Manchester City at the end of the month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Speaking about the red card, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola described it as a ‘harsh’ call. "I think his foot is touching the floor. It's nothing dangerous,” Iraola said. “It's too harsh to be a red card.

“There was nothing in there. I felt it was going to be a yellow. VAR has obviously seen it in and decided not to overturn the decision.But I think we did quite well with 10 players. We survived."