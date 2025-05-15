AFC Bournemouth and Spain defender Dean Huijsen has been targeted by Newcastle United as a potential summer transfer.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed an impressive debut season in the Premier League with Bournemouth and his £50million release clause has attracted several top clubs from across England and Europe.

Newcastle United were understood to have been in contact with Huijsen’s representatives and Bournemouth over a potential transfer but have ultimately turned their attentions elsewhere since it became clear where the young defender was heading.

Huijsen, who joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer for £15million, made no secret that his preferred destination would be to join Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are closing in on the signing of Huijsen having accelerated the transfer this week.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have agreed to trigger Huijsen’s £50million release clause.

Romano tweeted: “Real Madrid are in direct meeting with Dean Huijsen’s camp to complete the agreement on the contract. The agreement on £50m release clause with Bournemouth has been sealed on Wednesday, as reported. Matter of contract details with Huijsen’s camp, then… here we go.”

According to i News, this comes after Huijsen rejected a proposal from Newcastle as well as Premier League sides Liverpool and Arsenal.

Huijsen’s deal at Real Madrid is set to run until 2030 with a medical expected at the end of the season.

Dean Huijsen addresses summer transfer speculation

Like most players heavily linked with transfer moves, Huijsen insists he is relaxed over his future - leaving his father, Donny Huijsen, to handle ‘everything’.

“I'm very calm,” the Bournemouth defender told Sky Sports about his future. “I don't really focus on it, now is not the time, I'm just focused on finishing the season well.

“My dad is my agent, he fixes everything. I don't read anything, I don't think about it too much, I'm just focusing on my football and working hard."

Newcastle United eyeing defensive signings

In addition to Huijsen, Bournemouth defender Ilya Zabarnyi is another player on Newcastle’s radar while admiration for Marc Guehi remains.

The Magpies have recently tied Fabian Schar down to a new one-year contract but there is long-term uncertainty over the central defensive positions at the club. Schar will be 34 next season while Dan Burn is also out of contract next summer.

Sven Botman is the only Newcastle first-team centre-back under the age of 30 as things stand but has been hit with numerous injury issues over the past couple of seasons.

As a result, a centre-back addition remains high on Newcastle’s shopping list this summer.

But having missed out on what was viewed as an ambitious attempt to sign Huijsen, Newcastle are already assessing options elsewhere.

The summer transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on June 1 before closing on June 10. It then reopens again for the summer on June 16.

The 10-day transfer window at the start of June is due to the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup.