Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There are some big decisions facing Newcastle United during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United’s summer transfer plans may well be dictated by the outcome of their bid to return to the Champions League.

As it stands, the Magpies occupy third place in the Premier League table and look well placed to secure one of the five Champions League places on offer this season. Although challenging fixtures against Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton lie in wait for Eddie Howe and his players, there is confidence around the Magpies squad that they can return to European football’s top table after facing the AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will compete in Europe no matter what next season after their historic Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool secured a spot in the Europa Conference League - but it is the Champions League that can offer a major boost to United’s battle with profit and sustainability regulations and ensure bigger names can be targeted in the transfer window.

But who could depart St James Park this summer and who is likely to remain part of Eddie Howe’s squad as the Magpies boss looks to build on the remarkable progress and success of the last nine months?

Five players who could leave Newcastle United this summer

Getty Images

Sean Longstaff

The Magpies academy product has made 31 appearances in all competitions so far this season - but just 12 have come as part of Eddie Howe’s starting eleven. With Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali dominating the starting positions in midfield and Joe Willock looking to be first-choice backup, Longstaff appears to be competing with Lewis Miley to be fifth choice midfielder. With the final 12 months of his current deal approaching, a summer departure could be on the cards with Leeds United said to be amongst his suitors.

Callum Wilson

The former Coventry City and Bournemouth striker has been a fine servant to Newcastle and his time on Tyneside straddles the final knockings of the Mike Ashley era and the early years of the PIF-led ownership that has brought historic success to the club. However, Wilson is out of contract this summer and it seems likely there will be further competition added at the top end of the pitch.

Odysseas Vlachodimos

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Greek goalkeeper has made just a solitary appearances since unexpectedly joining Newcastle last summer. Speculation over possible loan moves elsewhere were discussed in the aftermath of his arrival and it would be no surprise if that was to come to pass this summer.

Martin Dubravka

The Slovakia international penned a new one-year deal last month after producing a number of eye-catching displays during Nick Pope’s absence. However, the England stopper is now established as Eddie Howe’s number one once again and another goalkeeper is believed to be on United’s wishlist this summer. That means a decent offer could well see Dubravka depart.

Matt Targett

The role Targett played in United’s push away from the Premier League relegation zone following his arrival in January 2022 should not be underplayed. However, injuries have hampered his attempts to play a regular part over the last 18 months and he seems set to leave St James Park this summer.

Five players who will not leave Newcastle United this summer

Getty Images

Alexander Isak

Newcastle supporters have become bored and mostly annoyed with talk of a big money departure for the Magpies leading goalscorer. After a solid first season on Tyneside, Isak has exploded into life over the last two seasons with 51 goals in 79 appearances in all competitions. The Sweden international is one of the best strikers in world football at the moment and such a status is always likely to attract attention. However, Newcastle are hoping to agree a new deal with Isak rather than sanction a departure this summer.

Bruno Guimaraes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brazil international’s future has been the talk of many a transfer window since he arrived on Tyneside in January 2022. The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid had all been named as possible suitors for the energetic midfielder during that time - but it now seems Bruno is at ease with life as Magpies captain and has spoken of creating more history with Newcastle, rather than consigning his time on Tyneside to the history books.

Sandro Tonali

There has been some mischievous talk of Tonali pining for a return to Serie A and bringing an end to his two-year spell with United this summer. However, the Italy international has established himself as one of the key cogs in the Magpies side and has shown why Eddie Howe declared his love for the midfielder as the loose ends of his move to Tyneside were being tired up.

Harvey Barnes

There is a fair chance Barnes could have been on the list of possible departures had this piece been written just over two months ago. The former Leicester City man was very much second choice to Gordon in the battle for a place on the left-hand side of the United attack - but he has taken full advantage of Gordon’s absence to produce a run of form that has led to a nomination for the Premier League’s player of the month. An exit could have been considered prior to his recent form - but now, only a big bid would even tempt Newcastle into considering a deal.

Anthony Gordon

The England winger has been forced to settle for a place amongst the substitutes since returning from injury and suspension over the last month. The outstanding form of Harvey Barnes has left Gordon with a fight on his hands as he looks to force his way back into Eddie Howe’s side. However, that is exactly what the Magpies boss desires as he looks to have a squad full of players that are all competing for a spot in his starting eleven. Much like Barnes, Gordon is all but certain to remain on Tyneside and only an astronomical offer would be considered.