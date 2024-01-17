Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer gossip from around the Premier League:

Ivan Toney’s transfer hint

Ivan Toney has dropped a huge hint about his future at Brentford. Toney’s suspension from football has now expired, meaning he is able to feature for the Bees in the Premier League this weekend when they take on Nottingham Forest.

Toney, who scored 20 Premier League goals last season, hasn’t featured for Brentford since May last year. However, speculation linking the former Newcastle United man with a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium has not faded and Toney has revealed to Sky Sports that he would like to play for a ‘top club’ and fight for major honours.

Toney said: “You can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere but it’s obvious that I’d like to play for a top club, everybody wants to play for the top clubs and fighting for titles and these kinds of things. Whether it’s this January and the right time was to be for a club to come in and play the money, who knows? But my main focus is to do what I do on the pitch and let the background work take care of itself.”

Newcastle United have previously been linked with a move for Toney, whilst Arsenal have most recently been credited with an interest in the 27-year-old. Newcastle did receive a sell-on fee following Toney’s move from Peterborough United to Brentford in September 2020.

Chelsea ‘open’ to striker sale

Chelsea are open to allowing Armando Broja to leave the club this month. Broja has reportedly attracted interest from West Ham, Fulham and Wolves and would be allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent deal this window, without Chelsea needing to sign a replacement for him.

