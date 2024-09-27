Former Newcastle United prospect backed to improve at South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Magpies prospect has been told what he must do to succeed at South Shields.

Former Newcastle United youngster Kyle Crossley is working in a ‘brilliant environment’ at South Shields as he settles into life in the National League North.

The versatile forward was one of several new additions to Elliott Dickman’s during the summer as the former Newcastle and Sunderland academy coach prepared for his first season in permanent charge of the Mariners. Having worked with Crossley during his time with the Magpies, Dickman knew exactly what he was getting from the youngster when he persuaded him to move to the 1st Cloud Arena just months after his release from Newcastle was confirmed.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 20-year-old has featured in all nine of South Shields’ National League North fixtures so far this season and grabbed his first senior goal with a neat run and finish at Scarborough Athletic last month. Crossley has already provided two assists during that time and Dickman has insisted the forward is in the right place to continue his development and move on from the disappointment of his release from his boyhood club.

South Shields forward Kyle Crossley (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

He told The Gazette: “We know what Kyle is about. He’s got a fantastic attitude and he will run all day long for us. At times some of his decision-making is probably an area where we need to give him a little bit of help - but he’s still young, he’s still developing, he’s keen to learn and improve and we can help him do that. I just think he needs to trust himself and back himself a little bit more because when he does that he is a really good player and he’s tough to play against. We’ve just got to help him with his belief and his confidence. It’s not that he doesn’t have that - it’s just that maybe he’s not used to the level, it’s different to what he’s been used to during his time at Newcastle. He’s a great member of the squad, he’s been brilliant in and around the group and he’s another one that does a lot to help himself develop his game and develop off the pitch.”

Dickman’s support for Crossley also came with a warning that the youngster must show resilience over this first full season in a first-team environment. After becoming a regular in Newcastle United’s academy sides in recent years, the step into the National League North has provided a major test for the forward and the Mariners manager has insisted he will have to adapt to the demands placed upon him by his senior team-mates.

He said: “At times when you’ve been in the environment he’s been in, which is a brilliant environment for young players, as it is at any category one club, they have no stone unturned. But the best thing about being here is he has a group of men that will tell him when it needs to be better. It won’t be fluffy and that’s how it is. He’s got to be resilient to that because he’s got a brilliant group of players and staff that will be around him trying to help him continue his improvement.”

The Mariners are back in action next Saturday afternoon when they make the long trip to National League North newcomers Needham Market.