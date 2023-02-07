Former Newcastle United star replaces Magpies flop after surprise Ligue 1 move

Former Newcastle United forward Loic Remy has agreed to join Ligue 1 club Brest - and he will replace a one-time Magpies flop at the Stade Francis Le Ble.

After initially rejecting an approach from United during a hectic January 2013 transfer window, Remy finally made the move to Tyneside when he agreed to a season-long loan at St James Park six months later in the aftermath of Queens Park Rangers’ relegation from the Premier League.

Despite being at the club for just a season, Remy scored some vital goals for Newcastle and helped steer them clear of any lingering relegation danger. Before the arrival of Callum Wilson, Remy was probably Newcastle’s best out-and-out striker during the decade.

Then-United manager Alan Pardew gave a strong indication he wanted to convert the deal into a permanent switch after Remy scored eight goals during the first half of the season to put his side into contention for a place in Europe.

He said: “He (Remy) has been terrific, he is a lovely young boy. I think he has got great technical ability, and he is going to have a great career in the Premier League for sure. And hopefully with us, we feel we can sign him, we have the finance to do that, but of course probably at the end of the year, Loic and his agent and his representatives will decide where his future is.”

However, a slide down the table followed after Christmas and the former France international would make his final appearance and grab his last goal for the Magpies in a 3-0 home win against Cardiff City on the penultimate weekend of the season.

The forward joined Premier League rivals Chelsea during the following summer before being reunited with Pardew when he agreed to join Crystal Palace on loan in August 2016, 18 months after the former Magpies manager had left his role on Tyneside and taken over at Selhurst Park.

Remy would spend time in Spain with Las Palmas and Getafe before returning to France with Lille in 2018. After a two-year stay at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, he tried his luck in Turkey with short stints with Caykur Rizespor and Adana Demirspor but the 36-year-old is now back in Ligue 1 after joining Brest until the end of the season.

Remy could make his debut in Sunday’s visit to Montpellier and replaces former Magpies flop Islam Slimani following his transfer deadline day move to Belgian club Anderlecht.

