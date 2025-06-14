Newcastle United will strengthen their squad ahead of their return to the Champions League - according to a former St James Park favourite.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United will be ‘disappointed’ to have missed out on two reported transfer targets - but one former Magpies star has insisted his old club will strengthen in key areas ahead of their return to the Champions League.

The Magpies enjoyed a historic season after their Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool was followed by a fifth placed finish in the Premier League that ensured they will return to European football’s top table for the second time in Eddie Howe’s managerial reign at St James Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a desire to boost Howe’s ranks as he prepares his side for another challenging season next time out and there has been one breakthrough in the transfer market after United completed a deal to sign young winger Antonio Cordero from Malaga earlier this month. The Spain Under-19 international wrapped up the formalities of the deal last week and Newcastle have already confirmed he is likely to spend next season out on loan as he takes the next step in his development.

Newcastle have suffered a number of blows during the opening phase of a unique summer transfer window after reported targets Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap joined Manchester United and Chelsea respectively. Another target, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, is said to be keen on a move to join Cunha at Old Trafford in another disappointing turn to the early weeks of the summer.

The second part of the summer transfer window will open next week and Newcastle are in talks with Premier League newcomers Burnley over a deal for long-term target James Trafford - although the Clarets are now said to be demanding a deal worth around £40m for the England Under-21 international. A goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and striker are all said to be on Newcastle’s agenda before the transfer window closes in September - and former Magpies defender Steve Howey has insisted new signings will arrive on Tyneside despite the early disappointment this summer.

He told The Gazette: “I am sure the club will be doing their due diligence on potential signings and I am sure they will be some disappointment as well. They will have been looking at players that have already gone elsewhere and thinking they could have come to Newcastle. Players like Matheus Cunha and Liam Delap, Bryan Mbeumo seems to want a move to Manchester United. Whether they were in for them or not, they were available - but I am sure there will be signings. They will be signings that are needed because they’ve obviously done well but they do need to strengthen the squad in a few key areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When does the second part of the summer transfer window open and close?

Getty Images

The second phase of the window will get underway on Monday, June 16 and will remain open until Monday, September 1. The deadline for deals to be completed will come at 7pm, four hours earlier than the usual 11pm deadline.