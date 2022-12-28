Ekitike joined the club on an initial loan from Stade de Reims in the summer after stalling on a proposed move to Newcastle United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the 20-year-old forward has only made two Ligue 1 starts – and scored one goal – for PSG, and he was asked if he regretted the move.

Ekitike told Canal+: “No, I know why I came here. Of course, when you arrive in a club like this, there’s a lot of expectations. People expect performances, and if they don’t come, people will obviously ask questions.

“I play in a role where I’m always going to be questioned, because I came with a big transfer fee. I need to assume that, and that’s what I’m doing. It’s not a problem. If I play badly, I’ll be the first to admit it, and if I play well, I’ll be there too, and I will continue to be good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle went on to sign Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad in a £60million deal, and head coach Eddie Howe revealed his view on Ekitike’s decision in July.

“It’s no secret that we really liked Hugo, and we worked hard to try and do that deal,” said Howe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike.

“He’s a very talented lad, and he decided to go to PSG. I have no hard feelings toward him, and wish him well in the next phase of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad