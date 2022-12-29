Four players that could leave Newcastle United in January and their potential Premier League destinations

For the Magpies to bring anyone in next month, some players will have to depart the club or face being left out of Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad. Whilst January is expected to be a little quieter than the previous few transfer windows, there still could be a fair bit of movement both in and out of the club.

Here, we take a look at four players that could leave Newcastle United before the transfer window closes at 11pm on January 31, 2023.

Ryan Fraser

Fraser hasn’t played as much football as he would have hoped for this season and with Miguel Almiron in the form of his life in-front of him, January could signal the end of his time on Tyneside. Almiron, Allan Saint-Maximin, Jacob Murphy and one of Joelinton and Joe Willock all seem to be above Fraser in the pecking order at the moment.

Injury problems plagued his early career at the club and despite a promising resurgence under Howe, he just hasn’t been able to enjoy the success on the field many of his teammates have managed. Fraser is back fit and at just 28, will believe some of his best football is still ahead of him if he was to move away from the north east next month.

Southampton have reportedly shown an interest in taking Fraser on-loan when the window opens.

Ryan Fraser has featured sporadically for Newcastle United this season and reportedly has interest from Southampton in his services (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jamal Lewis

Much like Fraser, Lewis arrived at Newcastle full of promise, but his time at the club just hasn’t lived up to expectations. Covid issues and a serious groin injury has hampered his ability to nail down a starting spot and with both Dan Burn and Matt Targett as solid options at left-back, Lewis could be allowed to leave next month.

Liverpool were reportedly interested in signing the 24 year old before he made the move to St James’s Park and although a transfer to the Reds is very unlikely in January, it shows just how highly-rated Lewis was during his time at Norwich City. A disappointing few years at Newcastle may mean Lewis has to reinvent his career elsewhere, however, at just 24, there is plenty of time for the Northern Ireland international to do just that.

Jonjo SHelvey has suffered another injury setback - one that could spell the end of his time at Newcastle United. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Jonjo Shelvey

Shelvey’s latest injury setback means he will have to wait to trigger a new deal at the club. Shelvey is just two appearances shy of being given an extra year on his current contract, but with a return to action not expected for 6-8 weeks, January could be the window his seven year stay at the club comes to an end.

Matt Ritchie

By his own admission, Ritchie has revealed his role at Newcastle has changed over the past year or so. At 33 and with just six months left on his contract at the club, he may look to move on and seal one final career move.