It wasn’t a planned departure this month, but Wood has joined Nottingham Forest having seemingly played his final game for the Magpies. Although he had fallen down the pecking order at the club, Wood still provided Premier League proven experience to their attack and, as Howe revealed, Newcastle are now left ‘dangerously short’ of options up-front.

Howe said: “Certainly, from my side there was no thought of letting a player go and not replacing. I think that would leave us dangerously short of players. But there’s no guarantees. That’s the position we’re in.”

Chris Wood joined Nottingham Forest from Newcastle United - but the Magpies have been left 'dangerously short' up-front (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

With limitations provided by the January transfer market in mind, who could Newcastle United target to replace Wood this month?

Marcus Thuram

Thuram’s contract at Borussia Moenchengladbach expires at the end of the season, meaning the Frenchman could be available for a cut-price fee this month. Thuram demonstrated his immense talent at the World Cup, playing both out wide and through the middle when required.

Thuram already has admirers at the club with Allan Saint-Maximin revealing to the Gazette his desire to see Thuram join the Magpies: “He is a great player and I hope we have a chance to take him here.”

Dominic Calvert-Lewin in action for Everton against Newcastle United (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old would add great quality to Newcastle’s forward line and with the versatility of being able to play across a front-three, could be an ideal signing for the Magpies.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Everton’s struggles in the Premier League could open the door for a potential move for Calvert-Lewin. Injuries have plagued his season, however, there’s no denying the 25-year-old knows how to score goals in the top-flight.

£35million is the fee being quoted for Calvert-Lewin with Everton being undoubtedly reluctant to sell the striker midway through the campaign. Relegation at the end of the season for Frank Lampard’s side could be the catalyst for Calvert-Lewin’s departure from Goodison Park.

Hugo Ekitike

A long and protracted saga for Ekitike’s signature eventually saw him move to PSG in the summer. Unsurprisingly though, he has struggled for game time in the French capital and has not yet completed a full 90 minutes in the league.

Newcastle were very interested in the 20-year-old last January and although he opted to stay in France rather than moving to England, he could be someone the club may reignite their interest in this month.

Youssoufa Moukoko

The young German has been heavily-linked with a move to the Premier League recently as his contract at Borussia Dortmund runs into its final few months. Reports in Germany suggest that Moukoko and Dortmund are close to an agreement over an extension, however, the lure of Premier League football - and potential Champions League football - could be enough to convince the 18-year-old to make the move.

