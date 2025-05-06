Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some intriguing options that could be available on the free agent market this summer.

Newcastle United are believed to have some room for manoeuvre in their battle with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability regulations.

The Magpies’ attempts to boost their squad in recent transfer windows have been hampered by the financial regulations that played a significant role in their unwanted sales of young winger Yankuba Minteh and academy graduate Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest respectively.

As it stands, United are said to be keen to add a goalkeeper, centre-back, winger and forward to their squad during what is expected to be a lively summer transfer window and there have been some intriguing links with potential signings from the Premier League and beyond. Although an increased spend is anticipated, there are also some potentially prudent additions that could be made as a number of players from around Europe are set to become free agents this summer - and they include several reported Magpies targets.

Which free agents could Newcastle United target this summer?

Angel Gomes and Jonathan David could leave Lille as free agents. | AFP via Getty Images

Angel Gomes - Lille

The former Manchester United academy product has enhanced his reputation during his time with the Ligue 1 club and was rewarded for his progress with a first senior call-up to the England squad last year. Gomes did not look out of place with the Three Lions and could prove to be a shrewd addition if Newcastle feel they have to boost their midfield options.

Jonathan Tah - Bayer Leverkusen

The 35-times capped Germany international has been suggested as a Newcastle target on several occasions in the last 18 months and Tah has already confirmed he will leave Leverkusen when his current contract comes to an end this summer.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - Everton

Linked with Newcastle prior to the PIF-led takeover in October 2021 and still believed to be on the Magpies radar, Calvert-Lewin is currently set to leave Everton this summer - although there has been some talk the Toffees could look to hand the England striker a new deal.

Kyle Walker-Peters - Southampton

Walker-Peters has suffered something of a nightmare season as Southampton made an immediate return to the Championship and were in danger of posting a record low points total. However, Walker-Peters would offer experience and versatility and is able to feature in both full-back positions.

Ola Aina - Nottingham Forest

There could be plenty of talent available on a free transfer this summer | Getty Images

Aina has more than played his part in a remarkable season for Forest as they compete with the likes of Newcastle and Chelsea for a place in next season’s Champions League. However, after making 34 appearances in all competitions this season, the Nigerian full-back is currently set to leave the City Ground this summer.

Frank Anguissa - Napoli

Newcastle are not expected to move for a midfielder this summer unless a suitable offer is received for Sean Longstaff. There are options in the middle of the pitch and Anguissa would offer the Premier League experience Eddie Howe prefers in his new additions. There is believed to be an option to extend the midfielder’s contract.

Oliver Boscagli - PSV Eindhoven

The former France Under-21 defender has spent the last six years with the Eredivise outfit and has won multiple major honours during that time. Although primarily a centre-back, the 27-year-old can feature in a number of positions and can also offer significant experience in European competitions.

Alex Meret - Napoli

The three-times capped Italy international could be an intriguing option as Newcastle look to add to their goalkeeping options at the end of the season. Meret has won Serie A and the Coppa Italia during his time with Napoli and was part of the Italy squad that won the European Championships with a penalty shoot-out win in the final against England.

CJ Egan-Riley - Burnley

Newcastle will look to bring down the average age of their centre-back options this summer and former Manchester City defender Egan-Riley is available on a free transfer as it stands. The 22-year-old has just helped Burnley to their Championship title win under former Magpies midfielder Scott Parker and will be keen to prove his ability in the top flight.

Jonathan David - Lille

Jonathan David #10 of Canada celebrates after scoring his team's second goal against the United States during the second half of a CONCACAF Nations League third-place match at SoFi Stadium on March 23, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Probably the free transfer option on the wishlist of most top clubs in Europe this summer. The Canada international is believed to have been discussed by the Magpies hierarchy as they look to boost Eddie Howe’s attacking options during the summer - although there will be intense competition from clubs in the Premier League and beyond.