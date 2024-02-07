Newcastle United and Man Utd ‘target’ available for €17.5m as fresh release clause details emerge
Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy will once again be available for €17.5m amid huge speculation surrounding his future in Germany. Guirassy has been on fire in front of goal this season, netting 19 goals in just 16 appearances in all competitions, including 17 in the Bundesliga - a haul only topped by Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.
Guirassy’s form for Stuttgart has caught the attention of clubs around Europe with Newcastle United and Manchester United among those credited with an interest in the striker. Both clubs may look to strengthen their attacking departments in the summer window and, according to Fabrizio Romano, will have to pay just €17.5m to sign him when the summer window opens.
Romano reports that Guirassy’s release clause will still be active this summer and that unnamed Premier League clubs have already shown interest in signing the 27-year-old. Bayern Munich have also been named as potential candidates for his signature.