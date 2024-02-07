Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy will once again be available for €17.5m amid huge speculation surrounding his future in Germany. Guirassy has been on fire in front of goal this season, netting 19 goals in just 16 appearances in all competitions, including 17 in the Bundesliga - a haul only topped by Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane.

Guirassy’s form for Stuttgart has caught the attention of clubs around Europe with Newcastle United and Manchester United among those credited with an interest in the striker. Both clubs may look to strengthen their attacking departments in the summer window and, according to Fabrizio Romano, will have to pay just €17.5m to sign him when the summer window opens.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad