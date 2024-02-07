Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United have emerged as potential contenders for the signing of Arsenal youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry. The teenager will be out of contract at the end of the season and thus, if a new deal between him and the Gunners cannot be agreed, he would be available to sign on a free transfer in summer.

The Magpies are far from the only suitors for Cozier-Duberry, however, their recent purchase of Alfie Harrison from Manchester City has demonstrated their desire to sign players from their rivals and convince them of a move to St James' Park with a clear path to the first-team laid out. Here, we take a look at the latest surrounding Cozier-Duberry’s future at Arsenal, interest in his services, how he has already impressed at St James’ Park and why he has been compared to one of Mikel Arteta’s current stars:

Who is Amario Cozier-Duberry?

Cozier-Duberry is an 18-year-old winger who currently plays for Arsenal Under-21’s. In 13 games in all competitions for Arsenal’s youth sides this season, he has netted seven goals and registered two assists. He has also been included in senior matchday squads by Arteta this season - although he is yet to make a senior appearance for the Gunners.

Fabrizio Romano update

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has recently provided an update on Cozier-Duberry's situation at Arsenal amid a slew of reports that clubs around Europe - as well as Newcastle United and one of their Premier League rivals - are interested in signing him this summer. Taking to X, Romano wrote: ‘Arsenal are still in negotiations to get new deal done for English 2005 born talent Amario Cozier-Duberry. Talks ongoing. Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Anderlecht, Wolves and Newcastle are showing interest for free transfer in June — in case talks with #AFC collapse.’

Impressive performance at St James’ Park

Cozier-Duberry has already shown what he is capable of on Tyneside with a very good display against Newcastle United Under-18’s in the FA Youth Cup last season. The winger set up an early goal before scoring himself on a night where he gave the young Magpies defence the run around. Cozier-Duberry’s performance even outshone Lewis Miley who was playing for and scoring for the hosts that night.

Bukayo Saka comparisons

After dispatching Newcastle United, Cozier-Duberry and Arsenal beat Watford and Cambridge United before triumphing over Manchester City in the FA Youth Cup semi-finals to set up a London derby against West Ham in the final. Ahead of that game, one they would go onto lose 5-1 despite taking an early lead, Arsenal Under-18’s boss Jack Wilshere revealed Cozier-Duberry reminded him of Bukayo Saka and admitted that Arteta had taken a liking to the winger: “Amario is very exciting and Mikel likes him,' Wilshere told the Athletic.

“He reminds me of Bukayo Saka, plays in the same position as him, needs to get better with his decision-making like Bukayo did, but he's definitely exciting. In some moments he's unplayable.