‘Unbelievable’ - Newcastle United star posts 43-word message after contract announcement
Lewis Miley has opened up about his time in the Newcastle United first-team after his brilliant performances earned him a new long-term contract with his boyhood club. Miley impressed in pre-season, but started the campaign on the fringes of the first-team squad with the club keen not to rush him into the first-team picture.
However, injuries to several of their key men and Sandro Tonali’s ban from football forced Eddie Howe to turn to the teenager, and Miley has been a regular staple in his starting side ever since his first league start against Bournemouth in November.
As mentioned, Miley signed a new contract at the club at the end of last month and taking to Instagram, the 17-year-old posted a video about his journey at the club with the caption: ‘It’s about how far I’ve still got to go. It’s been an unbelievable 6 months & to cap it off with a new contract is beyond what I could have dreamt of at 17. Looking forward to pushing on for this amazing club.’
Injury to Joelinton means Miley will likely continue to have a major role to play between now and the end of the season, even when Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson make their long awaited returns to action. Willock could be back in contention for selection soon whilst there is hope Anderson shouldn’t be too far behind him. The 21-year-old has not featured since the win over Crystal Palace at St James’ Park in October having suffered a back injury.