Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lewis Miley has opened up about his time in the Newcastle United first-team after his brilliant performances earned him a new long-term contract with his boyhood club. Miley impressed in pre-season, but started the campaign on the fringes of the first-team squad with the club keen not to rush him into the first-team picture.

However, injuries to several of their key men and Sandro Tonali’s ban from football forced Eddie Howe to turn to the teenager, and Miley has been a regular staple in his starting side ever since his first league start against Bournemouth in November.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As mentioned, Miley signed a new contract at the club at the end of last month and taking to Instagram, the 17-year-old posted a video about his journey at the club with the caption: ‘It’s about how far I’ve still got to go. It’s been an unbelievable 6 months & to cap it off with a new contract is beyond what I could have dreamt of at 17. Looking forward to pushing on for this amazing club.’