The latest news from St James Park as Newcastle United prepare to return to Premier League action next weekend with a home game against Chelsea.

Newcastle United are reportedly set to make a third attempt to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike.

90Min have claimed the Magpies are considering a loan move for the young forward in the wake of ongoing injury concerns over Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. There is some hope Sweden star Isak will be fit to return to contention by the time Chelsea visit Tyneside on Saturday week - but the outlook for Wilson is more bleak.

The former Coventry City frontman was forced to withdraw from the England squad last week after suffering a hamstring injury that has kept him out of last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against his former club Bournemouth.

Speaking via his X (formerly Twitter) account, Wilson explained: "Unfortunately, a recent setback has meant I had to withdraw from the squad that I’d worked so hard to be a part of. Strong walls shake but never collapse, so for sure I’ll be back soon. Good luck to the lads in the upcoming fixtures.”

There have been reports Wilson may not return until the new year and that could have forced Newcastle’s hand in the transfer market as they consider a third move for France Under-21 star Ekitike after being unsuccessful in two previous attempts to lure the 21-year-old to St James Park over the last two years.

Gordon given England hope

England manager Gareth Southgate has dropped a major hint Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon is in line to receive a maiden call-up to the England squad in the senior future.

Anthony Gordon, who has impressed on the pitch so far this season, has now shown off his Fortnite skills. Photo: Getty Images.

The former Everton forward has been in fine form this season with four goals and two assists in 17 appearances in all competitions. But the statistics only tell half of the story for Gordon after his work-rate and intensity have made him an integral part of Eddie Howe’s plans as the Magpies challenge on a number of fronts this season.

There had been speculation Gordon could have been named in the England squad for their Euro 2024 qualifying double header against Malta and North Macedonia - but his name was absent when Southgate named his squad last week. There was some hope for the £40m forward as Southgate admitted it was ‘eminently possible’ Gordon could be named in a future squad.

“He’s a good player,” Southgate of Gordon said ahead of Friday night’s game against Malta.

“He was very good with our Under-21s last year. He’s very close, I have to say. I like his attitude, I like the way he works so hard for the team. Of course, I’m sure he was hoping to get a call at this moment, but there are good players playing well in that position on the field.

