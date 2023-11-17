‘Have been enquiries’ - Agent drops major transfer hint over Newcastle United ‘target’

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies could look to the Saudi Pro League for signings in January.

Newcastle United have been heavily-linked with signing Al-Ahli winger Gabri Veiga, however, his camp have reiterated that the 21-year-old remains focussed on his ambitions in Saudi Arabia. Veiga moved to the Saudi Pro League from Celta Vigo during the summer, despite links with Newcastle United and a move to Napoli being on the verge of completion.

Veiga currently plays alongside former Magpie Allan Saint-Maximin at Al-Ahli but has continued to be linked with a move back to Europe during the January transfer window - with Newcastle United once again mooted as a potential destination for him. However, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano on X, Veiga’s representatives have acknowledged they have received ‘enquiries’ from Champions League clubs for the winger, but they have quashed rumours of a transfer for the winger in January: “There have been enquiries from UCL clubs about Veiga’s situation but he’s 100% happy at Al Ahli, playing at great level, fully focused and committed to Al Ahli and winning the SPL”.

