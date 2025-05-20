Newcastle United have been told exactly what they will get if they land one reported transfer target this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The summer transfer window is shaping up to be a hectic one for Newcastle United as they prepare for what they will hope will be a return to the Champions League.

The Magpies know a win against Everton in their final game of the Premier League season will be enough to secure a top five place and ensure the cream of European football will head to St James Park when the new season gets underway in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a busy summer in the transfer market anticipated, landing a spot in the Champions League would only aid United’s recruitment plans and there is an expectation a number of eye-catching deals could be concluded. A goalkeeper, centre-back and a striker are believed to be high on the agenda and a midfielder could be added to Eddie Howe’s squad if Sean Longstaff is allowed to depart amid talk of interest from Leeds United and Everton.

However, a right-sided winger is also said to be a key target for the Magpies - despite the stunning form of Jacob Murphy throughout the current season. The former Norwich City star has nine goals and 14 assists in 40 appearances in all competitions during the campaign - but he could face competition from one of the few players that can better his tally of goal contributions this season.

Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo is said to be high on United’s list of targets after he scored 19 goals and provided nine assists in 41 appearances this season - although there are said to be a number of other clubs in the race to sign the Cameroon international. Mbeumo’s form has played a key part in ensuring Thomas Frank’s side remain in the hunt for European football ahead of the final weekend of the season - and the versatile winger has also caught the attention of former Manchester United and England star Gary Neville.

After selecting the reported Magpies target in his Premier League team of the year, Neville told Sky Sports Monday Night Football: “I just went for stats. I think he’s (Mbeumo) the third-most involved in goals. You think of what Brentford do. They go a little bit unsung. They don’t seem to get the mentions of Bournemouth, Forest or Brighton. Brentford and what they are doing with Thomas Frank is unbelievable. Their front players, Wissa and Mbeumo, have lit us up over the last few years when we’ve been down to watch them. They always deliver. What he’s done this season is special. I think he’s fantastic. He’s a player I would love to have in my team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Thomas Frank said about Bryan Mbeumo’s future at Brentford?

Thomas Frank, Manager of Brentford, is battling for Europe with Brighton

Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this month, the Bees boss said: “I'm the head coach, I want my best players to stay forever. I know that Bryan is very happy being here at Brentford, he's thriving, doing well and playing fantastic. What happens in the future? I don't know. I've said many times: we are a selling club. But at the same time we have to reinforce that there are 10 clubs in the world who aren't selling clubs. So, of course, if the right price - and that's going to be expensive - is coming, then I'm sure the club will be open for it. But I'm very happy he's here, and I'm convinced that Bryan will still be happy playing football here."