How Newcastle could get extra time to sign West Ham’s Harrison Ashby and complete other deadline day deals
Newcastle could have some extra time in which to seal deals before the end of the transfer window - with in and outgoings still possible at St James’ Park.
United have added Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak to their squad this summer, and been credited with interest in West Ham defender Harrison Ashby.
There could also be departures in the final hours of the window following Martin Dubkravka’s loan move to Manchester United.
Teenage midfielder Lucas De Bolle has also joined Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical on loan.
Most Popular
-
1
Eddie Howe issues Newcastle United injury update on Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin
-
2
Kieran Trippier responds to Jurgen Klopp's Newcastle United 'time-wasting' jibe v Liverpool
-
3
Newcastle United set to confirm three deadline day loans involving Manchester United and La Liga side
-
4
Newcastle United confirm first deadline day done deal as midfielder signs two-year contract
-
5
Ex-Newcastle and Leeds United player once valued at £27m available on deadline day free transfer
But while the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Magpies could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.
As per Premier League and EFL rules, Newcastle and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.
These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.
The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved plus the fee being paid, if there is one.
Read more
Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.
Once received and approved, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.