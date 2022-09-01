Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

United have added Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak to their squad this summer, and been credited with interest in West Ham defender Harrison Ashby.

There could also be departures in the final hours of the window following Martin Dubkravka’s loan move to Manchester United.

Teenage midfielder Lucas De Bolle has also joined Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical on loan.

Harrison Ashby playing for West Ham United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

But while the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Magpies could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.

As per Premier League and EFL rules, Newcastle and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved plus the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.