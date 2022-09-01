News you can trust since 1849
How Newcastle could get extra time to sign West Ham’s Harrison Ashby and complete other deadline day deals

Newcastle could have some extra time in which to seal deals before the end of the transfer window - with in and outgoings still possible at St James’ Park.

By Joe Nicholson
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:00 pm

United have added Nick Pope, Matt Targett, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak to their squad this summer, and been credited with interest in West Ham defender Harrison Ashby.

There could also be departures in the final hours of the window following Martin Dubkravka’s loan move to Manchester United.

Teenage midfielder Lucas De Bolle has also joined Scottish Championship side Hamilton Academical on loan.

Harrison Ashby playing for West Ham United. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

But while the transfer window is set to slam shut at 11pm this evening, the Magpies could have an extra two hours in which to finalise the details of any further incomings or outgoings.

As per Premier League and EFL rules, Newcastle and their league rivals can be given until 1am to complete the deal - providing that the club have submitted a 'Deal Sheet'.

These sheets provide details of the impending transfer and confirm that an agreement has been reached, before providing clubs with extra time in which to submit all the required documentation.

The details required on this sheet are fairly basic, including the clubs and player involved plus the fee being paid, if there is one.

Deal sheets cannot be requested until 9pm on transfer deadline day and then must be submitted, fully completed, by 11pm.

Once received and approved, clubs can then be granted permission to submit all the required transfer paperwork by a 1am deadline.

