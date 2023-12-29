Newcastle United have lost six of their last seven games in all competitions heading into Liverpool on New Year's Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Eddie Howe insists everyone at Newcastle United is 'working as a team' following a difficult run of results.

Newcastle have lost six of their last seven matches in all competitions, exiting the Carabao Cup and Champions League while also dropping to ninth in the Premier League table. Next up for The Magpies is a trip to Liverpool, a side Howe has lost his last 11 matches against as manager.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle's recent run of form has seen concerns grow from supporters. And when asked how the club's owners had reacted behind the scenes to recent results, Howe claimed the communication with the likes of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi has remained consistent.

"Always communicating with them," Howe said. "It's no different whether we win, lose or draw, the communications are always there and everyone is working as a team.

"There isn't a time when you don't have to stick together. The best clubs, the best teams, do have that inner strength and belief in each other and team spirit that they can ride difficult moments and they can survive the successes because both are challenging.

"I've got no issues with the players at all. We acknowledge we need to improve and that's what we'll endeavour to do."

Chris Wood of Nottingham Forest celebrates with team mate Morgan Gibbs-White after scoring their sides third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on December 26, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe guided Newcastle to a Carabao Cup final and Champions League qualification in his first full season at the club last season. But a hectic fixture schedule combined with an unprecedented injury situation has seen the club's season somewhat unravel in December.

“I've been very, very reluctant here to make excuses at all because I don't think that serves me well for the future or us well in these situations," Howe added. “But with a calm head and when you analyse it, there's a lot to take from the month, a lot of experiences to learn from.

"But we're very calm with the players we have, I think there's still a lot of good within our squad and we're very positive about the future."