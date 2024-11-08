VAR continues to dominate the headlines - but how has it impacted on Newcastle United's league position this season?

The impact of VAR was felt in Newcastle United’s first two games of the Premier League season as the Magpies felt hard done by and felt the benefit of the officials at Stockley Park.

On the opening day of the season, when the Magpies ground out a 1-0 home win against Southampton, Eddie Howe’s side were made to rue a decision by the VAR officials to allow a controversial red card shown to defender Fabian Schar after a coming together with Saints forward Ben Brereton-Diaz. The Chile international seemed to make the most of little contact from Schar and the decision was blasted by a number of pundits across the media. However, Schar’s red card stood and left Howe to question a big call made by the on and off-field officials.

Speaking after the game, the Magpies boss said: "I think it’s really harsh on Fabi, but I think we all know that you can’t give the referee the possibility to even give the red card, so that’s something we’ll learn from. The big question is do you want a red card for that. Does Fabi’s action alone warrant a red card? I’m not sure.”

However, eight days later, United were grateful for a VAR intervention after a late goal from Dango Outtara seemed to have condemned the Magpies to a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth. Despite there being few protests from any Newcastle players, the goal was immediately checked by VAR and was ruled out after the Cherries star was judged to have handled the ball. That decision allowed the Magpies to escape with a point and this time it was the opposition manager that was left to dispute the off-field call.

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola said: "We should have won the game. We have lost two points and I will complain, but nothing will happen. I'm not against the referee because he gave the goal and didn't even have the chance to go to the monitor and watch it. If he had the chance, I'm sure he would give the goal. I'm completely sure. But he doesn't have the chance. They always say it's a factual decision - it's not a factual decision. We watched the video; the ball goes very strong after touching the shoulder.”

VAR continues to play a major role across the Premier League - but how would the current table look if the video officials had not been introduced and how would Newcastle’s position be impacted?

Premier League table without VAR

1. Liverpool 23 points (-2) 2. Manchester City 21 points (-2) 3. Nottingham Forest 19 points (0) 4. Chelsea 18 points (0) 5. Arsenal 18 points (0) 6. Aston Villa 18 points (0) 7. Bournemouth 17 points (+2) 8. Tottenham Hotspur 16 points (0) 9. Brighton and Hove Albion 16 points (0) 10. Fulham 15 points (0) 11. Brentford 13 points (0) 12. Newcastle United 13 points (-2) 13. Manchester United 13 points (+1) 14. Crystal Palace 9 points (+2) 15. West Ham United 9 points (-2) 16. Everton 9 points (0) 17. Leicester City 7 points (-3) 18. Ipswich Town 7 points (+2) 19. Southampton 5 points (+1) 20. Wolverhampton Wanderers 4 points (+1)