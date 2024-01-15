Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted the Citizens were interested in signing Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak before the Sweden international made his £63m move to St James’ Park. Isak signed for Newcastle United in August 2022 and has scored 24 goals in all competitions for the Magpies.

Two of those strikes have come against the Citizens this season with Isak netting the winning goal during their Carabao Cup meeting in September and scoring a stunning equaliser at St James’ Park on Saturday evening. Isak’s future at the club has come under the spotlight recently with Newcastle potentially being forced into selling one of their star players in order to comply with Profit and Sustainability Regulations (PSR).

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Guardiola has recently admitted that the treble-winners watched the striker whilst in Spain and that Isak is a player that he admires: "Since arriving, his impact has been really good," Guardiola told Manchester City's Match Day Live programme.

"He had the conditions to be an incredible striker with his speed, his finishing. We started to follow him at Real Sociedad. We were impressed. He was a target. Wow.

“He is a young player but with these skills, all the clubs around the world take a look. It's not a surprise and he's adapted really well here in the Premier League. I don't know him personally, but I admire him a lot."