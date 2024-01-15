Newcastle United transfers: A new contender has reportedly joined the race to sign Kalvin Phillips this winter.

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Kalvin Phillips this month amid great speculation linking the former Leeds United man with a move to St James’ Park. Phillips was an unused substitute against the Magpies on Saturday as Manchester City secured a late win courtesy of Oscar Bobb’s stoppage time strike.

Spurs are in the market for a midfielder and had shown interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher earlier in the month, however, the big money arrival of Radu Dragusin will limit what they are able to spend this window, leading them to the door of Phillips. Man City will allow the Three Lions man to leave the Etihad Stadium this month, however, they will reportedly demand a loan fee of around £7m and seek to add an obligation to buy clause into any deal.

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Phillips as a way to bolster their midfield options, but interest from Spurs may complicate their bid to sign the 28-year-old. Crystal Palace have also been credited with an interest in the midfielder whilst interest from Juventus has seemingly coolled in recent times.

Speaking about transfer interest in Phillips, Pep Guardiola said: "I don't know what's going to happen. Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us."