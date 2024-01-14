Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window has been open for a fortnight and Newcastle United are yet to conclude any deals, both in or out of the club. The Magpies have been linked with a plethora of players this month and have been very active during the last two winter windows since the takeover of the club, however, this month is likely to be very different.

FFP constraints and difficult market conditions mean the Magpies will likely have a quiet window - but there still could be some additions to Eddie Howe’s squad. Our latest transfer Q&A takes a look at all the latest transfer questions surrounding the club:

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

How has Financial Fair Play (FFP) affected their plans?

Newcastle United’s recent financial reports have shown the club are stretching the limits of FFP, but they are under that threshold. However, FFP will heavily restrict what they are able to do this window and, simply, unless they sell some players or see some of the current playing staff that are not in the first-team picture shifted off their wage bill, there won’t be much movement into the club this month.

Permanent transfers for players commanding a decent transfer fee are almost completely off the cards. Loans and free agents may be the only way for them to strengthen Howe’s first-team squad this month.

What’s the latest on Kalvin Phillips’ potential move?

Phillips has been linked with a move to St James’ Park throughout the transfer window. His lack of game time at the Etihad Stadium, and a desire to be playing regular first-team football ahead of Euro 2024 this summer, means a move to the north east has been mooted for the former Leeds United man.

Juventus and Bayern Munich have also shown interest in Phillips, but the recent acquisition of Eric Dier and Man City’s demands of a £7m loan fee plus an obligation to buy in the summer, mean both of those clubs have cooled their interest. Newcastle United seem like the most likely destination for the midfielder this month, however, there will likely be no movement on Phillips if City’s demands remain the same.

Kalvin Phillips has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United this month.

Who could leave Newcastle United during the January transfer window?

Isaac Hayden looks set to join a Championship club on loan after his move to Standard Liege was cut short by the Magpies. There is interest in the former Hull City man from the second-tier with Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers among the clubs credited with an interest in him.

Elsewhere, youngster Joe White has returned to the club after a loan move with Crewe Alexandra. Newcastle will assess his situation but he will more than likely leave the club on loan again before the end of the month.

Javier Manquillo could be one of the first-team squad that is sold in January, but there hasn’t been too many reports of clubs interested in his services. Manquillo has yet to feature in all competitions this season.