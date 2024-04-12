Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United’s home clash with Tottenham Hotspur has divided opinion amongst two prominent pundits.

The Magpies head into Saturday’s meeting with Ange Postecoglou’s side looking to land an early blow in the race for Europe in what is the first game of a hectic weekend of action across the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s side could find themselves in sixth place in the table by collecting all three points against Spurs and that would apply pressure on Manchester United, who visit Bournemouth on Saturday evening and West Ham United as they prepare to entertain Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

However, Spurs will provide a significant threat for the Magpies as they go searching for a win that would tighten their grip on a top four spot. It was the North London outfit that came out on top in the previous meeting of the two sides with a 4-1 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - and former Blackburn Rovers and Celtic star Chris Sutton believes it will be the visitors that will come out on top on Saturday lunchtime.

Writing in his BBC Sport Predictions column, Sutton said: “What a game this will be. I was at Newcastle's 4-3 win over West Ham at the end of March and I am expecting a few goals this time too. I didn't see Newcastle's win at Fulham last week coming, but it was a great result and it means they are looking up the table now, with their sights set on sixth place. Tottenham's target is to finish fourth and they won't settle for a point here. It is going to be very close but I have got a feeling they will edge it.”

Fellow pundit Paul Merson has also backed Spurs to bring a successful conclusion to their push for a return to European football’s top table - although the former Arsenal and England forward has insisted it will be Newcastle that will take the honours and gain revenge for their heavy defeat against Postecoglou’s side earlier this season.

Speaking to SportKeeda, he said: “Newcastle United got a great result against Fulham but I can’t recall them playing particularly well. Tottenham, on the other hand, were outstanding against Nottingham Forest, with Micky van de Ven showing his class at the back with another eye-catching display.

