'I don't know' - Champions League winger unsure ahead of Newcastle United summer move

The talented winger is preparing to head to Tyneside on the back of an exciting season in Holland.

Yankuba Minteh has admitted he is unsure what lies ahead in his future as he prepares to return to Newcastle United this summer.

The Gambian international was the Magpies first signing of last summer as he completed a £6.3m move from Danish club Odense - but he was immediately sent out on a season-long loan move to Eredivisie champions Feyenoord to gain experience at a higher level in European football.

During his time in Rotterdam, Minteh has featured in the Champions League and Europa League, and also helped his temporary employers lift the Dutch Cup with a 1-0 win against NEC Nijmegen - although the United loanee was sent-off during the game after receiving a second yellow card.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe spoke recent about what could lie ahead for Minteh as he prepares to return to Tyneside for pre-season training in July.

Speaking of the winger’s performances at Feyenoord, Howe said: “He’s done really well and he’s attacked the challenge of going on loan to a new league with new teammates, played in the Champions League, prestigious competitions and he’s done really, really well this year and I think he can be very proud of his efforts. I tend not to directly communicate, I find you’re better off letting the players concentrate on their own situation and not give them too many distractions but let’s wait and see what happens in this next step.”

Minteh officially brought down the curtain on his spell in Rotterdam last week with a substitute appearance in Feyenoord’s 4-0 home win against Excelsior as he came off the bench to replace Thomas Van Den Belt on the hour-mark at the De Kuip Stadium.

With an impressive record of 11 goals and six assists in 37 appearances, there has been talk Minteh will be handed an opportunity to spend pre-season with United before a firm decision is made over his future. However, there has also been speculation suggesting Everton are readying a summer move for the winger once they have assessed the financial issues that are currently engulfing the Goodison Park club.