The African Cup of Nations gets underway later this week and Newcastle United will have one representative at the tournament.

Yankuba Minteh has been called-up to represent Gambia at the African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. Minteh, who is currently on-loan at Eredivisie side Feyenoord, has made just one senior appearance for his country, however, his form in the Netherlands has earned him an opportunity to represent them in the continent’s biggest international tournament.

Minteh has four goals and two assists this season and registered his first ever Champions League goal against Celtic last month. The 19-year-old’s form at Feyenoord has not only led him to receive an international call-up, but also speculation that he may return to Newcastle United this month as a way to bolster their attacking options.

The Magpies do not have a recall clause for Minteh, however, with Eddie Howe previously admitting the club will have to negotiate with Feyenoord if they decide they want to bring the winger back to the north east. “We can’t recall him," Howe admitted. "We could possibly come to an agreement with the club and the player [to end the loan in January], but there’s no clause.”

However, Minteh’s call-up to AFCON means that he could miss up to six games for Feyenoord should Gambia go all the way to the final. Gambia will face Senegal, Cameroon and Guinea in Group C of the competition.