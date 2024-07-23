Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer talk from St James Park as one reported Newcastle United target discusses his future.

Manchester City youngster Rico Lewis has set out his plans for the new Premier League season after he was linked with a move to Newcastle United.

The reigning Premier League champions have been repeatedly linked with a move for Magpies midfielder Bruno Guimaraes over the last 12 months and the presence of a £100m release clause in the new contract signed by the Brazil international midway through last season only heightened speculation over a possible switch to the Etihad Stadium. Despite the release clause expiring last month, talk over Guimaraes’ future has continued in recent weeks and there were some suggestions City were looking to pursue other options to persuade the Magpies to sell one of their key players.

Reports over the weekend had claimed Pep Guardiola would be willing to allow either Lewis or fellow City youngster Oscar Bobb to spend the season on loan at Newcastle and offer the Magpies no more than £80m in exchange for the former Lyon midfielder. Both players featured throughout City’s successful defence of their Premier League title last season, with Bobb netting a dramatic late winner in their 3-2 victory at St James Park in January.

Norway international Bobb and once-capped England youngster Lewis are both highly rated by City boss Guardiola and despite tentative links with a loan move to Newcastle are said to be key in his long-term plans at the Etihad Stadium. Lewis opened up on his plans for the future and stressed he feels he is ‘in the right place’ to develop and is adamant he will do all he can to impress Guardiola whenever he is handed an opportunity to shine throughout the season.

Speaking to the media during City’s tour of the United States, the England youngster said: “I’m 100 per cent in the right place. I’ve got more than enough time to get to the point where I want to be in terms of being a leader or starting most of the games. To be honest I need to continue what I’m doing.

“The main thing is to be patient and wait for the chances to come. They might not come often but when they do come you need to take them. The manager doesn’t just not play you for no reason, if he sees you doing well and benefitting the team, he’ll play you. I need to do what I can do and play as well as I can. I don’t need to do anything amazing or special. Just stick to the basics I’ve always done and make sure I’m fit for every game.”

