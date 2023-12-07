Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson has opened up about the battle he had against Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes during Newcastle’s win over the Gunners last month. Wilson, who is currently sidelined through injury, has revealed he feels like he goes to ‘war’ against the defender when he comes up against him and that he was ‘angry’ with the defender before he had even entered the pitch at St James’ Park.

Speaking on the Footballers Football Podcast, Wilson said: "He's a good player and off the field he is probably a nice guy, similar to how I am really and we would probably get along, but on the pitch it is just like war. He wants to fight me, I want to fight him.

"We had a game against Arsenal recently and he was kicking me, I was nudging him, elbowing him, standing on his foot, I fell over and I grabbed him for no reason just to bring him down with me. He was saying 'what are you doing?' I was like 'shut up'.

"It started from the last game, before the one this season. We must have had that little bit on the pitch, then you shake hands and get on with it. Then in the tunnel before the game this season, it's funny because he was smiling at the Brazilians, saying hello, and I'm standing there angry already and looking at him and he sees me and you don't want to smile back and he looked and thought 'oh not you again'.

"I've asked Ramsdale about him and what’s he like and he said he's a nice guy, so I probably would get along with him, but on the pitch I'm and idiot and he's probably the idiot that gets under my skin as well and that's why we just clash. But, if we were on the same team you would want someone like that and visa-versa.”