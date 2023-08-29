Imminent Newcastle United transfer ‘collapses’ with midfielder set to join Premier League outfit
Newcastle United transfers: There has been another fresh twist in Isaac Hayden’s future at the club.
Isaac Hayden’s proposed loan move from Newcastle United to Luton Town has reportedly fallen through at the eleventh-hour. Hayden was set to join the Hatters on a season-long loan deal and had travelled down south to complete a medical ahead of the proposed move.
However, the midfielder will now return to Newcastle United and await his next potential move away from the club. Four Championship clubs had expressed an interest in signing the 28-year-old before his proposed move to Kenilworth Road reached an advanced stage.
Middlesbrough, Millwall, QPR and West Brom were credited with an interest in the former Hull City and Arsenal man who spent last season on-loan at Carrow Road with Norwich City. Hayden has spent pre-season training away from Eddie Howe’s first-team squad, he wasn’t part of the group that flew to the USA and hasn’t featured in a competitive game for the Magpies since a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City back in December 2021.