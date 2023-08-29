Isaac Hayden’s proposed loan move from Newcastle United to Luton Town has reportedly fallen through at the eleventh-hour. Hayden was set to join the Hatters on a season-long loan deal and had travelled down south to complete a medical ahead of the proposed move.

However, the midfielder will now return to Newcastle United and await his next potential move away from the club. Four Championship clubs had expressed an interest in signing the 28-year-old before his proposed move to Kenilworth Road reached an advanced stage.